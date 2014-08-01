In Light of Aggressive Bed Bug Attack in Movie Theater Case, Environmental Heat Solutions Offers Tips to Avoid Infestation

Purcellville, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2014 --In a pending Philadelphia Court of Common Pleas case, a woman claims she was attacked by multiple bed bugs at a Manayunk, PA movie theater. Although the case is particularly severe, it represents an example of how people can be affected by bed bugs in public places.



“Movie theaters are a prime breeding ground for bed bugs,” says a representative from Environmental Heat Solutions. “The dark environment, frequent traffic with long periods of sitting in fabric covered seats, and individuals bringing infestations into the theater with them creates an ideal place for bed bugs to flourish.”



Unfortunately, bed bugs are not restricted to the particular area for which they are named. Movie theaters are only one instance of possible bed bug contact for humans. Any place with high traffic, fabric covered seating where people are still for long periods of time, and with dark or shadowed lighting can become a home to bed bugs. This includes hotels, churches, cruise ships, Laundromats, hospitals, dorms, and more.



What You Can Do to Keep Bed Bugs Out of Your Home

When returning from the theater (or anywhere else bed bugs are likely to thrive) there are a few tips for preventing bed bugs from transferring to the home and causing an infestation:



- Remove clothes immediately and put them in the dryer at high heat for 30 minutes. Bed bugs do not travel on people, but they do travel on people’s things. Jackets, clothes, purses, and book bags are all capable of transporting bed bugs to a home. Include these items in the dryer if possible.

- Use a flashlight to check bedding or seating for possible bed bugs before sitting. If the theater (or other locale) is already dark, have a flashlight available to check over the seating to be sure no bed bugs are on the furnishings. In hotels, looking behind the headboard is helpful as well.

- Be sure to check crevices and dark places, even in well-lit rooms. Bed bugs are generally inactive during the day. They feed in the dark and mostly at night. However, they can still be found in shadowed crevices and corners during the day if a person knows where to look and has a flashlight.



Environmental Heat Solutions offers several services to remove a bed bug infestation. Bed bugs are resistant to traditional pest removal options and almost always require a professional service to remove them from the home. Environmental Heat Solutions provides both bed bug heat treatment and canine bed bug detection services. This enables bed bugs to be found quickly and removed effectively.



About Environmental Heat Solutions

Located in Purcellville, Virginia, Environmental Heat Solutions was founded with one goal in mind: To help those suffering from bed bug infestations. They are Washington, D.C. Metro Area’s bed bug specialists, offering bed bug heat treatment and canine detection services throughout Washington, D.C., Virginia, West Virginia, and Maryland. With many years of experience handling bed bug infestations, Environmental Heat Solutions has found heat treatment to be the best approach for eliminating widespread infestations quickly and with minimal environmental impact. Environmental Heat Solutions offers a free, no-strings attached consultation with the desire to inform anybody who suspects a bed bug infestation and provide them access to definitive answers regarding the costs involved with finding and eliminating such infestations. For more information, please visit: http://www.GreenBedBugSolutions.com.