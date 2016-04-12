In Response to Recent Survey Results, Jerica Glasper Announces New Solution to Help Entrepreneurs Stand out Online

Dallas, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Business Marketing and PR/Media Strategist Jerica Glasper of Master Your Online Omnipresence™ Training reveals through her recent survey results that entrepreneurs who struggle with how to powerfully build their online presence and get more clients, don't have to worry.



She recently revealed how the average entrepreneur can use a low-risk, high-reward strategy to become nationally known, establish their credibility and attract pre-sold clients to their business in less than 30 days.



"Let's face it. If you have a small business that you want to position online, but you are not effectively positioning yourself as an expert in front of ideal clients when they are online ready to buy, then you will get left behind in 2016." says Glasper.



"The fastest way to boost your brand's prestige, increase credibility, trustworthiness and visibility quickly is through a powerful publicity strategy to gain massive media exposure." Glasper explains.



Barbara Corcoran, famed Real Estate Mogul and Shark Tank investor, often speaks about using the power of publicity and the media to get an edge.



She attributes her early business success to capitalizing on the third party endorsements of the media. By publishing her own reports and news releases, she instantly positioned herself as an expert early on in her career and built brand trust.



"When you are constantly quoted as the expert in your field, everybody believes that you are," Corcoran stated.



There are 7 billion people on the planet. 6.8 billion of those people own cellphones. A recent study found that Americans check their social media and the internet a staggering 17 times a day.



Glasper shares that the #1 reason entrepreneurs should build a powerful online presence that establishes them as an expert, is because their customers are online 24/7. In a crowded marketplace, 3rd party endorsements from the media can accomplish brand differentiation.



Potential clients will lean towards choosing one business over its competitor if they have major media credentials that establish their authority, credibility, and trustworthiness.



The high demand for entrepreneurs who need to master their online omnipresence through authority positioning and publicity services is growing due to the ever evolving landscape of digital marketing. Glasper will service that need.



About Jerica Glasper

Jerica Glasper provides Master Your Online Omnipresence™ Training and PR/Media Exposure services



