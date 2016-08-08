In Store and Online Mattress Brands Compared in New Best Mattress Brand Guide

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/08/2016 --Buying a bed online is becoming more popular than ever the past couple years, with a surge of new brands selling exclusively over the web. But do these online mattress brands really offer better sleep and better prices?



In their latest guide, Best Mattress Brand set out to look at the differences and see which way wins for shoppers. Published August 4, the article is titled, "In-Store vs. Online Mattress Brands."



Ten years ago, nearly every bed was bought from a store like Mattress Firm or Macy's, and from a handful of brands. After all, most people think trying a bed before buying is wiser. Best Mattress Brand's research offers a different argument, however.



The article leads with a comparison of popular in store brands like Sealy, Tempurpedic and Serta versus online brands like Amerisleep and Saatva. One interesting point of note is that the online brands earn consistently higher owner satisfaction ratings, often beating store brands by 20% or more. For example, over 90% of Amerisleep's customers report satisfaction in online reviews, compared to 74% for Serta iComfort or 81% for Tempurpedic (according to Sleep Like The Dead).



Editors then look at nine factors important to mattress shopping, explaining each in detail and looking at whether consumers hold the advantage online or in stores. From price and value to selection and returns, online mattress brands offer a significant advantage, often due to higher competition, more transparency and reduced overhead costs.



The guide includes helpful charts and summaries throughout, perfect for in-depth reading or a quick skim. Find the full article on the bestmattress-brand.org website along with other helpful guides to the top mattresses of 2016, holiday sales, and more.



About BestMattress-Brand.org

BestMattress-Brand.org is a mattress research blog designed to provide information to mattress shoppers. With a mission to make bed shopping easier, editors provide unbiased assessments of manufacturer claims and customer satisfaction. The blog also features industry news and brand reviews based on first and third party research, and offers weekly newsletters for subscribers.