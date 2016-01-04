In-Store Interactive Kiosks with Video Chat & Content Sharing

West Bloomfield, MI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/04/2016 --Kiosks of tomorrow must offer more DIY options, where customers feel completely "in charge" of their machine interaction. During such customer-driven engagements, kiosks will gather customer content and use the information to deliver truly personalized experience.



VeriShow's iLiveKiosk provides a comprehensive answer to a growing need of organizations for in-store live multi-channel customer service tools that also let customers communicate with remote professional representatives face to face over the web at an overall reduced cost for the organization (for example, same agent can address customers from many locations).



In–store kiosks have become a trend and continue to gain popularity as they cut down on costs and help businesses provide better services. In-store kiosks certainly speed up the pace of the transaction; however, businesses that include a human agent with kiosks incur more ROI. Why does this happen? A self–service kiosk only does as directed, whereas, an online agent can address specific needs and requests of the consumer, making them feel secure. The technology of an in -store kiosk has seen significant expansion as shoppers gravitate towards convenience and efficiency. The potential of kiosks in retail is limited only by the imagination of the developer and the tasks for which consumers will use them. Some retailers are incorporating kiosks in a partnership of online and brick and-mortar retailing. Shoppers order a product online and print a receipt. They then take that receipt to a brick-and-mortar store, scan their receipt at a designated pickup kiosk and have that product brought to them.



As this trend continues to grow, it is essential to understand how this technology impacts consumer behavior in ways that not only magnify a retailer's ROI but also improve customer satisfaction.



In-store kiosks, along with direct agent support, provide a higher level of convenience and accuracy. With personal support from an online agent, the customer not only transacts faster but also develops trust and loyalty towards the business. According to, "Virtual concierge offers VIP customer service", with advancements in video conferencing quality and the proliferation of personal internet connected devices, the possibilities of what can be accomplished with virtual concierge kiosks are seemingly endless. When a consumer faces a problem even while transacting with a kiosk, the online agent can immediately provide support and guidance through applications like Video Chat. This helps in reducing the overall time a consumer spends at a store. Providing improvements in ordering can increase the total order volume and lead to an increase in sales and conversions.



Since in-store kiosks are more common now than ever before, the pricing of products continues to fall. This makes kiosks more accessible to smaller companies, thus allowing them to grow. According to 2015: The rise in In-Store Kiosks, Kiosks are gradually becoming the bridge between online and brick and mortar retailers. Additionally, self-service Kiosks support delivery of information through various channels and help the consumers to retrieve necessary information from each channel easily.



Why do self-service technologies change how a consumer behaves?



Benefits of VeriShow's iLiveKiosk



- The VeriShow Kiosk is like an extra person on premise. Vendors can use remote expert to address specific need without having them on premise.



- VeriShow solution is simple. No need for other hardware but a basic PC or Tablet



- The VeriShow Kiosk can be used in various verticals. Retail, government, healthcare and more.



- It can help in reducing waiting queue and building in store revenues.



- The VeriShow kiosk solution is modular and easy to use. Only the relevant applications can be activated to meet the client needs.



- The same agent can provide support to a client who contacts them from an on premise kiosk or from their digital device.



There are a number of reasons as to why self-service kiosks change the way a consumer behaves. The foremost reason is that a self-service kiosk never fails to upsell. Another common factor that causes consumers to trust more is the constant support from a company agent. Customer Service Strategy: Deliver Value with Time states that customers turn to an online alternative rather than having to make a call and be put on hold, transferred to numerous people and have to repeat their story multiple times. Therefore, the use of in–store kiosks not only improves sales and conversions.



In-store kiosks are a popular way for retailers to provide better service at a lower cost. Also, the combination of in–store kiosks and human agents results in accuracy and better customer engagement which leads to happy and satisfied customers.



