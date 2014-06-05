In-Stream and Digital Video Advertising Report - Analyze Future

Portland, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/05/2014 --In-stream and digital video advertising momentum rolled forward 52.1% in 2012 to $7.6 billion, capping off a nine-year CAGR run of 62.5%, with more growth ahead, concludes this data rich inventory and spend report. Presented is a systematic, data-driven study of this flourishing market sector by format and platform.



The ecosystem's twin pillars, in-stream and in-page formats, own a combined 86.7% share of the sold market. Third-party video ad networks cleared a 21.4% piece of the $2.5 billion in-stream total.



Research data explains notable adjustments being made to available in-stream inventory (pre/mid/post-roll), and corresponding media spend specifically, by site, network, channel and service.Expansion of mid/post-roll inventory supporting premium broadcast network properties, cable channel sites, allocated inside Hulu and YouTube (the latter seen across all themed and partner channel content) has been pronounced.



As a result, in-stream insertion frequencies have increased over the past year, and now stand at 1-to-1.04 (or 1-to-2.72 when including YouTube), up from 1-to-1.6 in 2011.



Table Of Contents:

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

In-Stream and Digital Video Advertising Expands to a $7.6 Billion Market in 2012

In-Stream and Digital Video Media Spend: 2003 - 2015

In-Stream Video: Pre/Mid/Post-Roll Inventory is Expanding

YouTube's Tech, Gaming, Beauty & Fashion Partner Channels Have Higher In-Stream Insertion Frequencies, Lower Allocation of Skippable Inventory

Emerging Platforms and Market Segments Capture 10.3% of In-Stream and Digital Video Media Spend in 2012

Mobile Video Advertising Terms and Definitions

PC/Digital Video Advertising Terminology and Definitions

SECTION ONE

In-Stream and Digital Video Advertising Expands to a $7.6 Billion Market in 2012

In-Stream and Digital Video Media Spend: 2003 - 2015

In-Stream and Digital Video Media Spend by Platform and Format: 2003 - 2015

In-Stream and Digital Video Media Spend: Annual Growth Analysis: 2004 - 2015

SECTION TWO

In-Stream Video: Pre, Mid, Post-Roll and In-Screen Overlay Analysis

Pre/Mid/Post-Roll Video Media Spend: 2003 - 2015

Mid-Roll Inventory Increased Significantly in 2012: In-Stream and Digital Video Media Spend Up by 63%

Pre/Mid/Post-Roll Inventory and Media Spend: 2003 - 2015

Pre/Mid/Post-Roll Video Inventory and Media Spend: 2003 - 2015

The In-Stream Media Market Has Been Characterized by Double-Digit Inventory and Media Spend Growth Over the Period 2003 - 2012

Pre/Mid/Post-Roll Inventory and Media Spend Growth Comparison

In-Stream CPM and Video Inventory Pricing Shifts: 2007 - 2012

SECTION THREE

In-Page/In-Banner Video Inventory and Media Spend Analytics: Inventory and Media Spend Growth Align

Impressions Rise by 35.4%; Media Spend Tracks in at 36.8% in 2012

In-Page Video Impressions and Media Spend: 2003 - 2015

In-Page/In-Banner Video Ad Serving Platforms: Impressions Served 2008 - 2012

In-Page/In-Banner Video Ad Serving Platforms: Media Spend 2008 - 2012

SECTION FOUR

Emerging Platforms: Mobile, Social, OTT/VOD Video Inventory and Media Spend Analytics

Emerging Platforms and Market Segments Capture 10.3% of In-Stream and Digital Video Media Spend in 2012

In-Stream and Digital Video Media Spend Share by Platform and Format: 2003-2015

Mobile Video Media Spend Jumps 235% in 2012

Mobile Video Media Spend: 2009 - 2015

Mobile Video Advertising Networks and Ad Clearing Platforms: Filled and Billed Inventory: 2009 - 2012

Mobile Video Ad Networks Supporting Video Formats Exclusively Have Higher Fill Rates

Mobile Video Advertising Networks and Ad Clearing Platforms: Fill Rates 2009-2012



