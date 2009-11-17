IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC Now Has an Office in Los Angeles, CA

New York, NY and Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/17/2009 -- IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC, a New York Corporation, has opened an Office in Los Angeles, CA located at 633 West Fifth Street. IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC provides Advertising, Marketing, Public Relations, Promotions and Publicity for Up-and-Coming Music Artists, Small Businesses and Independent Sales Representatives looking to gain exposure or new business leads.



IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC’s Los Angeles, CA office will focus more on Marketing, Business Image, Artists and Repertoire (A&R).



EDITORS

For review copies or interview requests contact

East Coast - Christie Cruz at 646-395-9130 ext 4100 or email christie@virtualcitypr.com

Or

West Coast - Vivian Ramirez at 646-395-9130 ext 4200 or email vivian@virtualcitypr.com



ABOUT YVONNE WILCOX

Advertising, Marketing and PR Manager for IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC

