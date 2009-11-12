IN THE VIRTUAL CITY is Now IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2009 -- IN THE VIRTUAL CITY started as just a website in 2006. The name was created because the Owner really likes to watch the sitcom SEX AND THE CITY starring Sarah Jessica Parker. In 2007 the name was registered with the New York County Clerk’s Office as a DBA (Doing Business As) and now 2 years later it is officially IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC.



IN THE VIRTUAL CITY INC (http://www.inthevirtualcity.com) consists of 8 websites; Virtual City News http://www.virtualcitynews.com , Virtual City PR http://www.virtualcitypr.com , Virtual City Store http://www.virtualcitystore.com , Virtual City Radio http://www.virtualcityradio.com , Virtual City TV http://www.virtualcitytv.com , Virtual City Cards http://www.virtualcitycards.com , Virtual City Library http://www.virtualcitylibrary.com , and Yvonne Fashions http://www.yvonnefashions.com.



We provide customized Advertising and Marketing Campaigns and rely heavily on Crystal Reports Software to create our client's ROI Reports that we call Business Intelligence Reports.



