Meridian, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2020 --In Time Tec, a global software company headquartered in Meridian, ID, was presented with the Agility Award at the 2020 HP JetAdvantage Partner Virtual Conference on May 22. This is the third time HP Inc. has recognized In Time Tec with a Partner Award. In 2019, In Time Tec received the Leading the Charge Award at the conference in Barcelona, and in 2017 received the Innovation Excellence Award at the conference in San Francisco.



The event, which is normally held in one of the many cities where HP has headquarters, was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. All HP JetAdvantage Partners joined from around to globe to participate in presentations, networking, and the award ceremony.



In Time Tec CEO and co-founder Jeet Kumar joined from the comfort of his home in Eagle, Idaho. "It is wonderful to be recognized with the Agility Award by HP," said Kumar. "I'm glad to see all the work HP and In Time Tec are doing in the Managed Print Services space, which is vital for HP's competitive advantage and making a true difference in the marketplace."



This award recognizes a company for development agility and continued collaboration with the industry giant. In Time Tec has been involved in the HP's Workpath platform since the beginning and currently has six apps published today with many more in development. More information can be found at intimetec.com/us/hp-workpath-apps.



"[In Time Tec] has been a champion of the platform from day one and has continuously provided feedback to make it a development platform that can quickly meet our customer's needs," said Jeff Schaus, HP's Vice President and Head of PSS Commercial Software Solutions, during the presentation of the award. "[They are] known for identifying an opportunity, in both vertical and horizontal markets, defining use cases and then quickly developing an app to meet that opportunity."



"The HP Agility Award reinforces In Time Tec's commitment to transform from a services-only company to services-and-product company," said Kumar, "It enables our employees to continue Creating Abundance® for our clients and partners."