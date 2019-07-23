In Time Tec Honored by HP Inc. with "Leading the Charge" Award

Meridian, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/23/2019 --In Time Tec, a global software company headquartered in Meridian, ID, was presented with the Leading the Charge Award at the 2019 HP JetAdvantage Partner Conference in Barcelona on June 13th.



"We're incredibly honored to be recognized with the Leading the Charge award by HP Inc.," said Jeet Kumar, In Time Tec's CEO and Co-founder. "I'm proud of the team for the work they are committed to producing and the relationships they are committed to building across the globe."



This award recognizes a company for being an early adopter of new technologies, pushing the envelope on development, and paving the path for others.



"The quality of In Time Tec's work and integrity of the people makes them an ideal strategic partner for HP or any other businesses." said Ed Wingate, Vice President and General Manager of JetAdvantage Printing Solutions at HP Inc. "They originally started down the path of solving one of their own business challenges – a better way to process expenses into their system. With their vast development expertise, they began developing an app focused on scanning invoices and expense reports. This quickly evolved creating an SMB workflow solution that will benefit many customers."



"It's exciting to see the kind of difference our team is making by providing the customer focus technology innovation work." said Mr. Kumar. "Its' truly a moment of celebration to see the way In Time Tec is able to create abundance for its employees, clients, and partners like HP."