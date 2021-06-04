In Time Tec Honored by HP Inc. with "Partner Excellence" Award

Meridian, ID -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/04/2021 --This is the fourth time HP Inc. has recognized In Time Tec with a Partner Award in the past five years. Along with this year's Partner Excellence Award, In Time Tec received the Agility Award in 2020, the Leading the Charge Award in 2019, and the Innovation Excellence Award in 2017.



The event, which is normally held in one of the many cities where HP has headquarters, was held virtually due to COVID-19 restrictions. All HP JetAdvantage Partners joined from around to globe to participate in presentations, networking, and the award ceremony.



"It's wonderful to see the HP and In Time Tec partnership and all the things the teams have achieved together so far," said In Time Tec CEO Jeet Kumar. "Going forward the In Time Tec team remains very committed to continuing to look for opportunities and possibilities to partner with the HP team to develop solutions that make a true difference for the ever-growing MPS business."



"In Time Tec has been a champion of the platform from day one and has continuously provided feedback to make it a development platform that can quickly meet our customer's needs," said Head of Commercial Software Solutions at HP Paul Birkett. "We are energized by their investment in Workpath and continued collaborative efforts. With 11 apps published today, In Time Tec is known for identifying an opportunity, in both vertical and horizontal markets, defining use cases, and then quickly developing an app to meet that opportunity."



More information about the apps mentioned above can be found at https://www.intimetec.com/products/hp-workpath



To learn more about In Time Tec, visit https://www.intimetec.com/