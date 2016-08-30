In2town Public Relations Launches New Affordable Press Release Writing Service

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/30/2016 --A public relations and marketing company is pleased to announce they have launched a new press release writing service. The service has been launched by In2town Public Relations to help small business owners gain the exposure they need for their products and services.



The press release writing service, which can include distribution enables a small business to have the same marketing power as their larger competitors. In2town Public Relations decided to launch the new service after seeing how small business owners from small Amazon sellers to small shops were struggling to gain the marketing they needed to increase leads and sales.



The affordable press release writing service (https://uk.fiverr.com/in2town/write-a-professional-press-release) starts from ten dollars and can include an image where the finished product can be issued through a Word or PDF document. Upon request distribution of the press release can be provided where it can be distributed through premium services and include Google News exposure.



A spokesman for In2town Public Relations said: "Small business owners cannot afford the same professional services as bigger competitors. Press Release writing services can be expensive, and they can be out of reach for small business owners. Through our new press release writing service, we have made it affordable for any type of small business."



A press release has become an important tool for small businesses. It allows them to promote their products and services in the shortest time possible, and when distributing it online, it allows them to gain the exposure they need quickly and to a wide audience.



To learn more about the new Press Release writing service, and to see how affordable the service is, please visit https://uk.fiverr.com/in2town/write-a-professional-press-release



About In2town press release service

The In2town press release service has been designed to help small business owners gain online exposure.