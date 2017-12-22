iNBOUND iNTELLIGENCE Agency SiO Digital Moves to Sorrento Valley

San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2017 --In line with its strategic move to incorporate Artificial Intelligence into the marketing strategies it devises for Tech and SaaS clients, HubSpot agency partner SiO Digital selected Sorrento Valley to headquarter its offices.



"This area has been home of giants like Qualcomm and Pfizer for years. Google has leased a 60,000 Sq. Ft.building, and numerous AI and tech startups are setting up shop here. It makes perfect sense for SiO to be in the heart of the action, both from a target audience standpoint and for collaboration opportunities", Giovanni Letellier, CEO, commented.



Sorrento Valley is becoming the "other Silicon Valley" and attracting talented people in various technology fields, like biotech and scientific research. SiO Digital could not miss out on the chance to be part of such a dynamic environment.



The agency will also retain its office in Los Angeles, California, which will house the sales division.



Giovanni added : "We are excited. This move has energized the team and we are ready to tackle big projects in 2018."



The 7,700 Sq. Ft. open office is designed to promote team interaction while offering ample work space.



About SiO Digital

SiO Digital is an inbound marketing agency offering growth-driven solutions to B2B companies, leveraging the combined power of customer-centric techniques and Marketing Intelligence.



