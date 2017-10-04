Inc 500 Business Brokerage Creates Millionaire with the Sale of Ecommerce Store

Wilmington, DE -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/04/2017 --Empire Flippers, a business brokerage specializing in online businesses that has appeared on the Inc 500 list two times in a row at 161 and 174 respectively, recently made a client of theirs a millionaire with the sale of a $1.7 million dollar ecommerce business. The business took just 8 months to sale on Empire Flipper's hybrid brokerage-marketplace, and has resulted in the brokerage becoming the leader when it comes to the business of buying and selling Amazon FBA businesses, a subset of traditional ecommerce stores.



Empire Flippers has gained the marketshare on this new online business asset, and shows no signs of slowing down as they begin to attract larger traditional ecommerce businesses in addition to Amazon FBA business owners.



"We are the thought leader when it comes to buying, selling and investing in online businesses," said Justin Cooke, the Chief Marketing Officer for Empire Flippers. "Despite a dip in the first quarter sales, it was still the best 1st quarter of the year we ever had when looking back at our trends. The second quarter of this year saw us do 26% of our entire company's revenue history by itself. It's safe to say that people are starting to hear about us, and this is only the beginning of what we're planning. People want to acquire these online businesses, and we are going to remain the thought leader when it comes to helping people do just that."



About Empire Flippers

Empire Flippers is a 100% remote distributed team, with team members around the world, that has been brokering online business deals for years. The sale of the $1.7 million Amazon FBA business has now put total deals closed for the company at over $26 million, and with the largest team in the industry they are poised to become the most trusted leader when it comes to exiting and acquiring ecommerce businesses.



The entrepreneurs selling these businesses range from solopreneurs, to entire teams working on building niche sites, software as a service businesses, and ecommerce businesses. While Empire Flippers originally grew within the relatively small digital nomad space, i.e location independent entrepreneurs, they have now garnered the attention of various investment groups looking to make larger purchases by acquiring businesses featured on their marketplace.