Inc Magazine Names Anchor Moving & Storage One of the 50 Fastest Growing Private Companies in Philadelphia

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/27/2013 --“The Philadelphia market has really seen improvements in the real estate market with more companies and residents relocating. Anchor Moving & Storage has been able to employ some of the best people in the moving industry during the economic downturn, and in the past two years, we’ve really been able to gain momentum” says Mike Jenkins, President of Anchor Moving & Storage. In addition to creating jobs while others where laying off since acquiring the company in 2010, Jenkins has grown company revenues by an impressive 166%.



"Not all the companies in the Inc. 500 | 5000 are in glamorous industries, but in their fields they are as famous as household name companies simply by virtue of being great at what they do. They are the hidden champions of job growth and innovation, the real muscle of the American economy,” says Inc. Editor Eric Schurenberg.



Anchor Moving & Storage, a veteran-owned business, has a passion for customer service and believes that trust is essential to a successful moving experience. More information on Anchor Moving & Storage can be found at their website www.AnchorMovingNJ.com. Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Anchor Moving & Storage award can be found at www.inc.com/profile/anchor-moving-storage.



About Anchor Moving & Storage

Established in 1969, Anchor Moving & Storage is a family owned and operated business located in Moorestown, NJ, a suburb of Philadelphia, PA and services the Delaware Valley tri-state area. As an agent for Wheaton World Wide, Anchor's customers get the local family service with the National/Worldwide capability. Anchor Moving & Storage has been an accredited A+ Business with the Better Business Bureau since 1991.



CONTACT

Cathi Stanton, (215) 668-1659, cathi.stanton@anchormoving.net



About Inc.

Founded in 1979 and acquired in 2005 by Mansueto Ventures, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real solutions for today’s innovative company builders. Total monthly audience reach for the brand has grown significantly from 2,000,000 in 2010 to over 6,000,000 today. For more information, visit www.inc.com.