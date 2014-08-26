Inc. Magazine Selects Shoptech Software for Eighth Consecutive Year as One of the Fastest Growing Companies in the U.S.A

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/26/2014 --Inc. today selected Shoptech Software as one of the fastest growing 5,000 companies in the United States. This is the eighth consecutive year that Shoptech has won the prestigious Inc 5000 award.



“We are very honored and humbled to win such a prestigious award, said Phillip M. Hutchinson, President and CEO of Shoptech Software. “The fact that we’ve won the award for eight consecutive years is a testament to our loyal customer base and dedicated employees. We would like to take this opportunity to thank our customers for giving us the opportunity to serve them”.



“Only a tiny fraction of the nation's companies have demonstrated such remarkably consistent high growth, particularly in the difficult economic environment of the past few years, stated Eric Schurenberg, Editor in Chief, Inc. magazine. Winning the award for eight consecutive years puts Shoptech in rarefied company”.



The 2014 Inc. 5000 list measures revenue growth from 2010 through 2013. Shoptech had to submit audited financials, which were independently verified. Shoptech is the only shop management provider on the Inc 5000 list.



About Shoptech Software

Established in 1984, Shoptech Software is a leading provider of shop management software for small to mid-market custom and make to order manufacturers. Shoptech is headquartered at 180 Glastonbury Blvd, Glastonbury, CT 06033 and the main phone is (860) 633-0740. Shoptech has regional offices in Cincinnati, Chicago, Houston and Las Vegas.



Additional information regarding Shoptech’s products and services is available on-line at www.shoptech.com



Paul Ventura can be reached @ 800-525-2143 or pventura@shoptech.com



About Inc.com

Inc.com, the Daily Resource for Entrepreneurs, delivers advice, tools, breaking news, and rich multi-media to help business owners and CEOs start, run, and grow their businesses more successfully. Information and advice covering virtually every business and management task, including marketing, sales, finding capital, managing people can be found at http://www.inc.com