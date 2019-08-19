Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/19/2019 --Inc. magazine today revealed that beMarketing is No. 2,228 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. Microsoft, Dell, Domino's Pizza, Pandora, Timberland, LinkedIn, Yelp, Zillow, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.



"To be recognized on a national level for our growth is a testament to the hard work and dedication that we have shown to our clients and our company. Between the great team we've put together at beMarketing, and the value built behind the vision of our core values, I am excited for what's to come at the agency," explained Brandon Rost, President & CEO of beMarketing. "This is just a start for beMarketing, and we look forward to continuing to build this company on both a regional and national level."



Not only have the companies on the 2019 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists. The 2019 Inc. 5000 achieved an astounding three-year average growth of 454 percent, and a median rate of 157 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $237.7 billion in 2018, accounting for 1,216,308 jobs over the past three years.



"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 have followed so many different paths to success," said Inc. editor in chief James Ledbetter. "There's no single course you can follow or investment you can take that will guarantee this kind of spectacular growth. But what they have in common is persistence and seizing opportunities."



The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held October 10 to 12, 2019, at the JW Marriott Desert Ridge Resort and Spa in Phoenix, Arizona. As always, speakers include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.



beMarketing was first established in 2008 as a social media marketing company and quickly rose to become a local leader in the social media realm. In 2011, the company developed with a heavy demand for its services and began to create and manage websites. beMarketing has evolved into a full-service marketing agency that prides itself on covering all of their clients' needs.



About beMarketing

Since 2008, beMarketing has been building brands and helping businesses succeed through integrated marketing communications, advertising, and a complete array of other marketing services. The beMarketing team provides a unique blend of cutting-edge tactics and personal service to a broad range of industrial and consumer clients. beMarketing currently works with many local and regional brands on managing their advertising efforts and building their presence through their integrated marketing solutions. This includes one of the #1 jewelry dealers in the region, a top restaurant group in Philadelphia that was voted #1 for the Top Sports Bar in North America by ESPN, and an automotive group with 6 stores and 5 brands. For more information, visit https://bemarketing.com/



