Inc. Names World Wide Land Transfer as a 2024 Power Partner Award Winner

Trevose, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/22/2024 --Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced its third annual Power Partner Awards. The prestigious list honors B2B organizations across the

country that have proven track records supporting entrepreneurs and helping startups

grow. This year's list recognizes World Wide Land Transfer among 359 companies in

marketing and advertising, health and wellness, financial services, legal, logistics, public

relations, and productivity, as well as other critical areas of business.



Every company on the Inc. Power Partner award list received top marks from clients for being instrumental in helping leadership navigate the dynamic world of startups. These B2B partners support entrepreneurs across various facets of the business, including hiring, compliance, infrastructure development, cloud migration, fundraising, and more, allowing founders to focus on their core missions. "This is our definitive listing of vendors and suppliers who have demonstrated excellence in serving small- and midsize customers," says Inc. editor in chief Mike Hofman. "As part of the vetting process, our team of editors, researchers, and reporters gathered information on companies' products and services, assessed their reputation as captured in online comments and forums, and collected customer testimonials to ensure that the sales pitch matches the actual client experience. In every case, we spoke to founders like you who were happy to attest to a vendor's genuine commitment to a mutually beneficial business partnership. We're happy to be the conduit for that positive word of mouth."



"We are honored to receive this recognition from Inc. as a Power Partner," says Marc Shaw, CEO of World Wide Land Transfer. "When operating a Joint Venture our focus has always been on empowering entrepreneurs in the real estate sector to build successful ancillary businesses that integrate seamlessly into their existing operations. By helping our partners expand their verticals, we enable them to control the entire transaction process, delivering a smoother, more seamless experience for their clients. Clients choose us because of our unwavering commitment to compliance and transparency. Our strict adherence to the RESPA framework ensures that their businesses remain compliant while benefiting from our structure and operational excellence that drives growth and success."



Founded in February 2004, World Wide Land Transfer, LLC ("WWLT") has grown into one of the Northeast region's largest title insurance agencies handling transactions throughout the country.



WWLT's professional and seasoned staff has experience in handling every kind of real estate transaction, from the purchase or refinance of a single-family residence to the most complex multi-site commercial transaction. In addition to compliance, World Wide Land Transfer's innovative approach to joint ventures offers scalability and continuity, ensuring that partners can focus on core objectives while the backend operations—such as data entry, recording, policy production, and funding—are handled efficiently. This strategy has allowed their partners to increase productivity and scale more efficiently.



To view the complete list, go to: https://www.inc.com/power-partner-awards/2024



The November 2024 Issue of Inc. magazine is available online now at

https://www.inc.com/magazine and will be on newsstands beginning October 29, 2024.



