Incarcerated People Fight Depression with Romance and Friendship

Spring, hope, friendship and even romance conspire together to bring joy. These elements are intertwined in the mind, body, and soul. In spring, nature works with biology and psychology to spark the basic needs that underlie hope and joy. It is true that hope does not melt away in the summer; it is not rendered fallow in autumn, nor does it die in the deep freeze of winter. But none of these other seasons can match the bounty of hope that greets us in the spring.



When we look at the life of an incarcerated person, however, we find just the opposite. Most long-term prisoners feel that trying to connect with someone special is all but impossible. Also, the family members and friends of prisoners tend to worry more about their incarcerated loved ones in the spring because they know that prisoners are deprived of such social contact. This ultimately affects every person who knows someone who is incarcerated. Long term this leads to sadness, despair and depression. This condition is again exacerbated by recent laws that limit a prisoner's access to pen pal lists that once circulated nearly every prison in America. With a pen pal list, many prisoners became acquainted with friends on the outside some even finding the love of their life.



This is now a problem of the past. Today, web-based pen pal sites like www.friendsbeyondthewalls.com and writeaprisoner.com allow prisoners to post a profile online for the whole world to see. This method allows prisoners to receive email messages and letters from interested people everywhere. This leaves only one other hurdle to overcome, what about the prisoners who have no access to the World Wide Web? That, too, is a problem of the past. Penacon.com (www.Penacon.com) has also developed, in their web site, a method for a prisoner's loved ones to establish a profile on behalf of their incarcerated loved one. This option puts the prisoner right out in front of the crowd and relieves the stress that loneliness places on the family members of every incarcerated person in America.



Penacon (https://www.Penacon.com) is based in North Dighton, Massachusetts (MA). Their goal is to help those within the incarcerated community to gain friendship, make romantic connections and reach for a brighter tomorrow. They bring caring people from all over the world to the prisoners who need a positive influence. Whether people are looking for a new friend, the love of their life, or a positive and supportive mentor, this is the right place to come. Penacon cares about those who matter the most, prisoners and those who love them. Browse their site and their personal ads, view the pictures and profiles of inmates and find that special person who can fill that deep need in a lonely heart.