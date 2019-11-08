Increase Home Security: Installing Electric Gates in Vancouver

New Westminster, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/08/2019 --Beyond fencing, the professionals at QS Fencing also install electronic gates in Vancouver. Automatic gates do more than ensure privacy; they're a customizable installation that can make life easier, safer, and more comfortable while adding beauty and value to a property. For more, please go to: https://qsfencing.ca/blog/what-benefits-an-automatic-electric-gate-provides-to-homeowners-in-vancouver/



As a company that installs and repairs fences, the professionals at QS Fencing stock everything related to the industry, including a great variety of electronic gates in Vancouver. Whether it's for a home or commercial property, their professionals work with clients one-on-one, finding suitable solutions to customize and secure entrances, while staying within budget.



Automatic gates offer terrific security and comfort since they can be remotely opened from within a home or vehicle—a definite consideration in the city of Raincouver. In addition, these gates offer the benefit of increasing security, adding value, and enhancing the aesthetics of a property.



In terms of cost savings and investment, some insurance companies may offer a discount to homes that have electronic gates installed. The property is more secure, and its perceived value increases. In fact, according to a recent survey, an electronic gate can add as much as 5% to the value of a home.



While electronic gates in Vancouver are a great decorative choice, the fact is they are also cost-effective and functional tools that work to increase the safety of both people and property.



