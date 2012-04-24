Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/24/2012 --As warmer weather approaches, homeowners are putting together their spring to-do lists, which often include home improvement projects.



Before breaking out paint brushes and hammers, homeowners should understand that not all projects produce the same return on their dollar. Although remodeling a home can be a rewarding process, it can also be expensive.



Not all home improvement projects are created equal. Many homeowners find it difficult to determine which projects will add the most value to their homes versus which will waste their money. Homeowners need to consider what their budget is, how long they intend to live at their residency and what benefits their desired renovations will provide to future buyers.



The cost of a project does not determine its value. The most minor of improvements often yield the largest return on an investment.



Five popular home improvement projects that are worth the money include:



1. Kitchen or bathroom facelift: Relatively cost-efficient and quick fixes include do-it-yourself countertop repairs, changing out cabinet hardware, installing bathroom fans and applying stainless steel film to outdated appliances.



2. Additions: Adding space to a home, such as a new bathroom or bedroom, is a renovation that is sure to pay off.



3. Windows and doors: To many homeowners' surprise, some doors and windows in their homes waste energy. Replacement windows and doors are an excellent investment, especially since some home insurance policies will offer homeowners a better rate if they have energy-efficient doors and windows.



4. Energy-efficient insulation: Extra insulation increases a home's R-Value and energy efficiency.



5. Basic Updates: These repairs include simple updates such as application of fresh paint to all exterior and interior surfaces, installation of a new sump pump and regular maintenance of roofs and drains.



The best option for homeowners who want to spruce up their houses is often to hire a professional contractor. An experienced, trained and licensed professional can help homeowners stay on budget and complete their projects in a timely manner.



Learn More

To learn more about corian countertops or Friend paint remover contractors, visit http://www.tenlist.com or call 1-866-387-1020.



About TenList

TenList was formed to provide a one-stop shop for clients seeking local contractors. Clients simply fill out a form for a service request and up to three reputable local contractors will bid on the business. All listings are pre-screened and insured contractors. Their services are offered for free to clients and require no obligation.



© 2012 Master Google and TenList. Authorization is granted, with the stipulation that Master Google, a SEO company that does not practice black hat techniques, is credited as sole source. Linking to other sites from this press release is strictly prohibited with the exception of herein imbedded links.