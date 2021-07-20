Independence Care Offers Private Home Care in Bethel Park, Wexford, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/20/2021 --Private home care is becoming quite popular these days. Due to time constraints and busy schedules, people can no longer spend time with the elderly. Leaving them all by themselves makes no sense either. That's where private home care comes to play.



At Independence Care, the professional caregivers provide a range of services to seniors and their families to allow them to stay at home as long as possible.



The modern private home care in Bethel Park, Wexford, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, is tailored to clients' specific needs. Independence Care employs expert home care assistants who specialize in in-home care, providing their clients and their loved ones with peace of mind and protection.



While most individuals prefer to stay in their own homes, there are times when residential or nursing care is more suitable and cost-effective. A home care facility is likely to be more economical for someone who requires round-the-clock care due to treatments or behavioral issues. Compared to those who need full-time care, the largest share of people who use home-care facilities are those who have several hours of assistance per day.



For every individual and their family, home care is never the same. The objectives and demands are varied from post-home care rehabilitation to ongoing personal care. That's why each program is personalized. At Independence Care, they inquire about the needs and recommend services accordingly. As a leading home care service provider, they aim to set up a sustainable connection and offer outstanding services.



Independence Care is here to assist clients no matter where they live and the service they require. The caregivers help the elderly and their families both at home or in a supportive living community. Their experience and expertise enable them to understand the requirements and recommend solutions accordingly.



For more information on in-home care services in Bethel Park, Wexford, and Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, visit https://www.independence-care.com/.



Call 888-538-5081 for more details.



