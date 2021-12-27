Independence Care Specializes in in-Home Care in Erie, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2021 --Home health care allows seniors to recover from accidents or manage acute or chronic health concerns in the comfort of their own homes. There are several other advantages to opting for home health care. Choosing the right home health care assistance provider is crucial to ensure the best care and attention to elderly patients. That's where Independence Care comes into the scene. With years of experience and expertise, the health care aide offers incredible in-home care in Erie, Philadelphia, and Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.



As they don't want to lose their freedom, older folks tend to hide their problems which might aggravate with time. One of the most important advantages of home health care is that it allows seniors to continue walking, bathing, dressing, and cooking. They will be able to live independently at home for as long as possible in this manner.



According to research, older people heal faster at home and with fewer difficulties than in a hospital. Patients can obtain support managing their prescriptions through home health care. This helps one avoid going to the hospital by preventing hazardous medication interactions. To lessen the risk of falling, an occupational therapist can assist in the creation of a safe environment. Being at home helps older folks preserve a feeling of normalcy in their life by sticking to their routines in familiar settings.



Family caregivers might also benefit from home health care. Independence Care employs expert home health aides who can help elderly patients with their bathing, dressing, and other everyday duties. This relieves family carers of some of their responsibilities. Family members can be educated on how to offer follow-up care and connected to useful resources by the home health team. This type of assistance gives caregivers peace of mind and helps them avoid burnout.



Specific tasks that were once easy to perform might become more complicated with age. Shopping, running errands, and cooking might be challenging when mobility declines and cognitive skills deteriorate, posing a safety hazard. The remedy for most people in a situation like this is going to a nursing home. But for elderly patients, this might aggravate their problems instead.



Independence Care understands that many people prefer to spend as much time as possible at home. The issue of safety becomes a major worry. Senior home care is the apt choice for patients with dementia and Alzheimer's, providing both patients and their families with peace of mind. The home care assistants at Independence Care are experienced in preparing medicine, ensuring correct nourishment, and delivering updates on medical conditions for worried family members. They understand that the clients are concerned about the health of their loved ones and prepare the treatment plan accordingly.



