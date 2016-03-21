Independent Film Company Embarks on Action-Adventure-Comedy

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/21/2016 --Independent film company, Oculus Entertainment, announced today that it has teamed up with Writer, Producer, Director, David Wall of Little Horse Thief Pictures, to begin pre production on the Action/Adventure/Comedy, Gold Dust, set in the Mojave Desert. The film is slated to start production this Summer.



Gold Dust - When life long friends, treasure hunters searching for the fabled wealth of the Lost Ship of the Desert, stumble upon a drug deal gone bad deep in the border wastelands involving an orphan ultra-lite pilot, 3 million dollars in cash, and a terrifyingly elegant cartel hit man, their simple lives are turned upside down as they must suddenly decide what they treasure most - their dreams of riches, their friendship - or their very survival.



Producing the film is visual effects award winning veteran Richard J. Cook, together with David Wall, who is also set to direct and star in the film.



About Oculus Entertainment

Oculus Entertainment (oculusent.com) is a media creator in Burbank, CA, spanning film, television, and digital arenas. Its CEO, Richard J. Cook, follows a veteran career in Visual Effects Production. The company's success is owing to a well built network of industry professionals committed to producing quality entertainment.



About David Wall

David Wall appeared as an actor in film, television, and commercials before writing, directing and producing his first feature film, Joe & Joe, which was selected for the Sundance Film Festival and later purchased by the Sundance Channel and PBS. It won Best Cinematography at the Ft. Lauderdale Intl. Film Festival, and the Audience Award at the Southern Stories Film Festival in Birmingham. Along with writing, directing and producing his second feature film, Noelle, David also played the lead role of Father Jonathan Keene. The film won Best Director at the Ft. Lauderdale Intl. Film Festival, and Best Picture and Best Director at the Mirable Dictu film festival held at the Vatican in Rome. David is currently in pre production on his new film project, Gold Dust.