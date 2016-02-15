Independent Film Company Embarks on Turn of the Century Western

Burbank, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2016 --Independent film company, Oculus Entertainment, has teamed up with Directional Entertainment and is announcing today that it has begun pre-production on the classical western genre film, Gone Are The Days. The film is slated to start production this Spring.



Gone Are The Days follows the story of carouser outlaw, Taylon Flynn. Aged, ill, and unable to reconcile the man he was to who he has become, Flynn is hell-bent on exiting this life in a blaze of glory. But when he learns the peril of his estranged daughter's sordid life, he finds he'll also have to summon the inner demons he purged long ago in order to save her, and finds that redemption is a hard road to travel.



Producing the film is visual effects award winning veteran Richard J. Cook, with Richard Hocutt, and Mark Gould. Mark Gould is also set to direct the film. Award winning casting director, Mary Jo Slater, will assemble the cast.



Tony Ferkranus, Vice President of Sales at Visual Data Media Services, Inc., had this to say, "The world of independent film makers is critical these days due to the growing number of digital platforms in need of quality content. Indie film companies such as Oculus are well-served to continue production across the various genres in order to meet the increasing demad for content."



About Oculus Entertainment

Oculus Entertainment (www.oculusent.com) is a media creator in Burbank, CA, spanning film, television, and digital arenas. Its CEO, Richard J. Cook, follows a vertan career in Visual Effects Production. The company's success is owing to a well built network of industry professionals committed to producing quality entertainment.