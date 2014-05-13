Independent Film, Night of the Templar, to Hold First U.S. Screening with Paul Sampson, Norman Reedus and Final Performance for David Carradine

Alexandria, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2014 --Night of the Templar, independently written, produced and directed by Paul Sampson, is a unique and savory blend of murder, mystery, horror, drama, dark humor, intrigue, action and suspense all woven together in a tale that will keep you both engaged and guessing until the very end. No other indie film of its kind exists.



Synopsis: 700 years after being betrayed by his brethren, a merciless Knight resurrects to fulfill his vow and bestow a blood-thirsty revenge upon his enemies' reanimated spirits. In the course of one night, identities will be revealed, destinies met and a poetic justice of the macabre will be maniacally served. Only the righteous shall survive, for this will truly be the NIGHT OF THE TEMPLAR. Hell is Eternal, as is the Wrath of Vengeance. Modern Day Vengeance steeped in a Medieval Act of Treachery. An Edgy Whirlwind of Gripping HORROR, DRAMA, ACTION, MYSTERY, and SUSPENSE … Interlaced with just the right amount of Disturbing Dark Humor, this one of a kind independent film that is destined to be an instant Cult Classic. Starring Paul Sampson, (Whacked!, Hero Wanted, Deuces Wild) in his directorial debut, Norman Reedus, (The Walking Dead) Udo Kier, (Blade, Armageddon) Billy Drago (The Untouchables) and the legendary, David Carradine (Kung Fu, Kill Bill).



SCREENING INFORMATION:



June 21, 2014 6pm

The Old Town Theater, Alexandria, Virginia

Press, Interview and Photo Opportunities



ABOUT THE SCREENING:



Opening reception at 6:00pm, Red Carpet Arrivals at 7:15pm, Press at 7:30pm. Screening begins at 8pm followed by Question and Answer period, celebrity photo opportunities and additional press. Celebrity after-party until 1a.m. Press passes available upon request and proof of credentials. This is the first public screening of the film in the United States.



Ticket information: http://www.nightofthetemplar.wordpress.com or call 202-999-9004.



