Independent Filmmaker Puts the Audience First

Orlando, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/29/2014 --Producer Jeremiah Baumbach—a three time Emmy-nominated Cinematographer—has found that horror elicits an emotional response and a visceral reaction more quickly than any other genre.



Looking for a solution to instant gratification and the trend of binge consumption, Baumbach began distilling what could brew into a cult classic. Beginning with the user-experience in mind, he and his team realized that exposure and high-quality production value should trump clichéd storytelling and low-budget gags if they wanted to create something remarkable.



So with the mantra, “short, succinct, and straight to the scare” his team started the work on the featurette, “The Reel of Horror.”



The Reel of Horror is unique in that it’s meant to be a very social experience where audiences can feel free to engage with one another throughout the film. People love to get scared and laugh at other people's fear. The Reel of Horror lets you do both.



Since the inception, Baumbach and his crew have worked with a number of local haunted houses in central Florida to produce a film that features a cast of over 60 scare-actors including: clowns, vampires, zombies, ghosts, witches, and freaks.



Additional production value comes in elaborate sets, created for these seasonal haunts, which include: an Egyptian tomb, slaughterhouse, saloon, and morgue. A lot of work goes into producing each vignette. Each scene involves costuming, makeup and prosthetics, choreographed camera moves, and post-production special effects.



With all these seemingly unrelated elements, it might seem tough to tie them all together, but Baumbach has come up with a inventive way to make these intense moments fit together like a puzzle. The story follows a demented projectionist who has edited out the scariest parts of movies and compiled them into one reel...The Reel of Horror. And, unbeknownst to a group of moviegoers, the midnight show they’re attending will be the final screening of their lives.



The projectionist is played by Lloyd Kaufman, President of Troma Entertainment and creator of the Toxic Avenger. Kaufman, who can be seen in the upcoming “Guardians of the Galaxy”, joined The Reel of Horror project to support a fellow filmmaker with the shared interest in creating independent art.



Currently, the rough cut of The Reel of Horror has a running time of twenty minutes but that's only half of what Baumbach needs to complete the film. His team is currently running a crowd funding campaign to acquire additional funds. To support independent filmmaking, please consider making a contribution.



About Jeremiah Baumbach

Award Winning Producer & Emmy Nominated Cinematographer Jeremiah Baumbach is a graduate of the University of Central Florida’s Film Program. He has worked various freelance and full-time positions within the entertainment industry for over 15 years in addition to teaching film and television techniques at the college level for over a decade.



