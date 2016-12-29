Independent Martial Arts Film the Guardians Announces Indiegogo Campaign

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/29/2016 --The Guardians, an independently-produced martial arts tribute film, has announced a crowdfunding campaign on the popular fundraising platform Indiegogo. The short film brings together a variety of action, adventure, and comedy as it showcases the age-old battle between good and evil. Early backers through the Indiegogo campaign can enjoy a variety of bonuses and benefits for their pledges.



An independently created film, The Guardians celebrates the classic tradition of martial arts film making with a contemporary twist. With a martial arts temple threatened by the Evil Ninja Clan, three warriors come together to defend the temple – and the sacred object it holds inside.



Shot in the scenic and diverse landscapes of upstate New York, the film brings together an expansive range of independent acting talent, martial arts styles, and outstanding choreography for every fighting scene. The film stars writer, director, and producer Sebastian Garcia Lorenzo as "GQ." Other actors include Asen Grigorov as "Bazooka," Randall Trang as "YinYang," and Shodome as "Grand Master." All of the actors bring a varied and unique set of martial arts talents and styles to create a truly unique cinematic experience for viewers.



The principal photography for the film has already been completed which shows the high level of positive momentum the project has already created. The Indiegogo crowdfunding support will be used for a variety of post production requirements such as visual effects, editing, music production, and color grading. Additionally, these funds will be used for promotional and marketing efforts as well as festival submission fees.



Backers will enjoy a variety of rewards for early support of The Guardians project. A $10 pledge provides a credit at the end of the film. $25 rewards backers with access to an online screening of the premier of The Guardians. $50 pledges are rewarded with a signed copy of the film's DVD which includes a variety of behind-the-scenes footage.



$100 pledges will receive a bundle pack which includes the DVD, an official poster of the film, a credit in the film, and a private invitation to the online screening. A higher level of support with $1000 USD or more gets an Executive Producer credit which displays the backer's name in the opening credits (alongside an IMDB credit). These backers also receive the bundle with the movie poster, DVD, and online screening access.



The Guardians' Indiegogo campaign is set to end on February 4. Only a limited number of featured pledge bonuses are available, so backers are encouraged to act now to ensure they receive their perks before they are all claimed.



To learn more about The Guardians or to make a pledge, interested backers can visit the film's Indiegogo page for additional information.