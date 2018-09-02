INDEPMAN Launches New Military Bulletproof Vest with Full Coverage Protection

Guangzhou, Guangdong -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/02/2018 --INDEPMAN is proud to announce the release of its Military Bulletproof Vest. Today's launch of this new product is worth big celebrations for this leading Chinese manufacturer and distributor of high-performance body armor solutions. Their flagship is a military bulletproof vest with full coverage protection level IIIA. It meets and even exceeds the NIJ 0106.01 standard for body armors.



Nowadays, military tactical vests and military bulletproof vests are used by troops and law enforcement officers in combat. INDEPMAN Military Bulletproof Vest is a level IIIA security vest which can provide superior full coverage protection without sacrificing its functionality. It has an eye-pleasing and comfortable 360-degree MOLLE (Modular Lightweight Load-carrying Equipment) design. It also comes with detachable shoulders, collars, throats, biceps, groins, and kidney/lower back protections. Moreover, military bulletproof vests from this leading body armor manufacturer are padded with a "spacer" mesh on the inside to ensure the maximum cooling. On the outside, they are designed to be equipped with a cummerbund system composed by adjustable bungee cords. These can be opened on each side for an easy donning and removal.



In addition, multiple sizing points on the shoulders and waist allow users to fine-tune the best fit for their vest. "The military bulletproof vest we released today represents the next evolution of law enforcement equipment, and this is what security should feel like," said Kexin Shu, the founder of INDEPMAN. "Our armor technology not only results in life-saving materials, but can produce industry-leading, high-performant, and lightweight fabrics for those who protect us. It is a milestone for us, and it is also a groundbreaking product for this industry and its end-users who rely on these life-saving protective solutions. " About INDEPMAN Since its foundation in 2015, INDEPMAN has been one of the leading suppliers of tactical body armor systems. The company's main product line includes tactical military equipment, travel & outdoor surviving gear and bags. In addition to these types of equipment, INDEPMAN can customize ballistic products based on the user's needs. Lead by its high-quality products and outstanding customer service, INDEPMAN has expanded its global sales network to USA, Russia, Germany, France, and to several other countries all over the world.



For more information: https://indepman.com/



Contact Information: indepman@hotmail.com