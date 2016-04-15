Gurgaon, Haryana -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/15/2016 --India Furniture Market Outlook to 2020 - Advent of E-Commerce Marketplace and Preferences of Multifunctional Furniture to Fuel Growth is the latest publication released by Ken Research in the month of Aril 2016.



The overall furniture market in India is pegged as fifth largest in the world. Factors such as steady growth in population, growth in personal disposable incomes of lower and middle class income groups and steady growth in real estate supply due to rapid infrastructural development have propelled the demand of home furniture products in the country. The furniture market of India has been predominantly driven by the unorganized segment which has comprised of a gamut of independent retailers, local carpentry shops, numerous SMEs and wholesalers.



Companies such as Godrej Interio, Home Center, Nilkamal, Durian Furniture, and Style Spa among others have grabbed significant positioning in the domestic organized home furniture market.



Children's furniture has slowly gained its share in the Indian furniture market. The demand for children's furniture has been fragmented with a large number of parents turning to the unorganized market for children's furniture. However, the upper middle class and higher income class of the Indian society have been observed as the main target group of branded children's furniture companies.



The average ticket size of online purchase of furniture products was observed between INR 15,000 – INR 20,000 in FY'2015. Rapid urbanization, rise in digital literacy and an increase in the number of smartphone users have bolstered the growth of this market in the past 3 years. Tier 1 cities contributed to the largest share of sales of furniture products with 85% market share in terms of GMV in FY'2015.



Key Topics Covered:



1. India Furniture Market Introduction and Size, FY'2010-FY'2015

- By Organized and Unorganized Market

- By En Users



2. India Home Furniture Market Size, FY'2010-FY'2015

- By Revenues



3. India Home Furniture Market Segmentation, FY'2010-FY'2015

- By Product Category

- Bedroom Furniture

- Living Room Furniture

- Dining Room Furniture

- Kitchen Furniture

- By Regional Sales

- By Target Group

- By Age Group

- By Type of Cities

- By Distribution Channel

- By Material Used in Wood



4. Customer Preference and Paradigm in India Home Furniture Market



5. India Furniture Market Trade Scenario



6. Competitive Landscape of Major Players in India Home Furniture Market



Godrej Interio, Nilkamal, Durian, Damro, Hometown, Style Spa, Pepperfry, Urban Ladder, Snapdeal, Stitchwood, Home Center, Timbor Home Limited, Houzz, Ikea



7. Business and Working Model in India Furniture Market



8. Investment Model to Setup a Manufacturing Unit in India



9. India Children's Furniture Market



10. India Home Furniture Market Future Projections and Outlook, FY'2016-FY'2020



