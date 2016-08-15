Citrus Heights, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/15/2016 --India Oven, known for authentic Indian cuisine, has planned to bring in India's 69th Independence Day on August 15 by offering two flavors as diverse as Tandoori Chicken and Paneer Pakoda, and yet--unforgettable.



The first is the celebration of Independence Day in all its four outlets with a spread as rich as the culture of the ancient land. There will be lip-smacking, spicy vegetarian as well as non-vegetarian treats that showcase the best of India.



The second is a chance to order a path-breaking book titled, "To Cancer, With Love-My Journey of Joy" by Ms. Neelam Kumar, which has tumbled stereotypes by emerging as India's first humorous book on Cancer.



Known for its outstanding Indian cuisine, excellent service and friendly staff, the chain of India Oven is all set to tug at its clients' heartstrings by giving them a chance to unfurl the Flag of their homeland and play the National Anthem on the restaurant's website.



Here's the link: Celebrate Independence Day!



While Indian food represents the country's ancient flavors, Neelam Kumar's book presents a new flavor of the changing India.



Says Kumar, who obtained her Masters in Journalism from the US, "Being a cancer survivor twice over myself, I know the emotional turmoil one goes through. I was looking for an Indian book to cheer me up. Finding none, I simply wrote one --between my Chemo shots. Its success has prompted me to turn it into India's first Graphic Novel on Cancer which I am currently working on."



You can purchase your e-book here:

Barnes & Noble: http://www.barnesandnoble.com/w/to-cancer-with-love-neelam-kumar/1123950922

Kobo: https://store.kobobooks.com/en-us/ebook/to-cancer-with-love

Amazon: http://www.amazon.in/Cancer-Love-My-Journey-Joy/dp/9384544787



About India Oven

India Oven, a socially responsible chain of restaurants across America, clearly has its heart in the right place. In the offing are activities for the homeless in America. These should roll out around Thanks Giving.



With its Digital partner, Troops Digital Solutions Inc, India Oven is all set to raise the standard of Indian cuisine, create interesting events for guests and take up causes for the less privileged in America.