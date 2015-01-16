Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/16/2015 --The new government under Prime Minister Modi bodes well for the overall pharmaceutical sector. The proposed introduction of universal healthcare in 2015 coupled with small regulatory reform will help unlock the potential of the large Indian market.



Headline Expenditure Projections



Pharmaceuticals: INR904.0bn (USD15.4bn) in 2013 to INR1,021.8bn (USD17.0bn) in 2014; +13.0% in local currency terms and +10.36% in US dollar terms.



Healthcare: INR4,640bn (USD79.2bn) in 2013 to INR5,179.9bn (USD86.3bn) in 2014; +11.6% in local currency terms and 9.0% in US dollar terms



Risk/Reward Index



India's Pharmaceutical Risk/Reward Index(RRI) score for Q414 is 53.0 out of the maximum 100, in our newly improved RRI system. The country scored above average for some indicators and sub-indicators including overall market expenditure, sector value growth, population growth. Nevertheless, it scored below regional average for most indicators under industry and country risks. Consequently with the moderate score, India is ranked tenth, behind New Zealand, out of the 19 key markets in Asia Pacific.



Key Trends And Developments



- In November, India's National Health Assurance Mission is expected to cost an estimated INR1.6trn (USD26bn) over the coming four years, reports Reuters, citing additional secretary at the health ministry C.K. Mishra. Under the mission, all Indian citizens will receive free drugs and diagnostic treatments, together with insurance cover for the treatment of serious diseases. The proposed mission is expected to start in phases from April 2015 and will cover the entire population by March 2019, stated Mishra

- In October, Indian drugmakers and public health activists warn that introducing changes to the country's patent laws may hamper the ability of the local generic medicines' industry to provide cheap drugs to developing countries, reports the Economic Times. The recently created Indo-US working committee on intellectual property rights (IPR) may...



The India Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report features Business Monitor International (BMI)'s forecasts for drugs and healthcare expenditure and imports and exports, focusing on the growth outlook for the prescription, OTC, patented drugs and generics market segments.



BMI's India Pharmaceuticals & Healthcare Report provides industry professionals, strategists, company executives, investors, analysts and sales/marketing heads with independent forecasts and competitive intelligence on the Indian pharmaceutical and healthcare industry.



Key Benefits



- Benchmark BMI's independent pharmaceutical and healthcare industry forecasts for India to test other views - a key input for successful budgeting and strategic business planning in the Indian pharmaceutical and healthcare market.

- Target business opportunities and risks in the Indian pharmaceutical and healthcare sector through our reviews of latest industry trends, regulatory changes and major deals, projects and investments in India.

- Assess the activities, strategy and market position of your competitors, partners and clients via our Company Profiles (inc. SWOTs, KPIs and latest activity) and Competitive Landscape Tables.



Coverage



BMI Industry View & Industry SWOT



An at-a-glance perspective on latest regulatory developments, key forecast indicators and major corporate developments, covering the prescription, OTC and generics markets. The SWOT outlines strategic factors which affect BMI's forecast analysis, and taken together with BMI's political, economic and business environment SWOTS, it gives a complete overview of market climate.



Market Summary



Snapshot of key market characteristics, including total size of pharmaceuticals and healthcare segments, growth drivers, leading therapeutic areas and the competitive landscape.



Regulatory Regime



Details of the industry regulatory framework and key legislation covering the licensing of new products/services, pricing and reimbursements, intellectual property, taxation and advertising, as well as an analysis of the overall regulatory burden.



Industry Developments



Focus on government healthcare reforms, epidemiological trends, company M&As, product launches, market entries, FDI activity, R&D, biotechnology, clinical trials and supply chain issues.



BMI Industry Forecasts



Forecasts to end-2018 for all key industry indicators (see list below) supported by explicit assumptions, plus analysis of key downside risks to the main forecast, including:



