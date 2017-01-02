India Targets 100 GW of Solar Power by 2022

Boston, MA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/02/2017 --India is aiming to become the top solar markets in the world. It has revised solar target of 100 GW from the planned 20 GW solar power by 2022 under Jawaharlal Nehru National Solar Mission.



Various solar power projects are going on in India and at present the total installed capacity of solar power projects has reached a record 5,130 MW with installed capacity of 1,385 MW in current financial year.Many solar parks are coming up in states like Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan etc.



The report provides information on top global and Indian solar parks including critical decision making parameters for project implementation, risk factors, regulatory approvals and SWOT analysis with an overview of the industry in a south Indian state as an example.



