Indian Catering Company, Coriander Group, Welcomes Director of Mixology & Bar Design

Coriander Group, an Indian Catering company based in Manchester, today announced the addition of Suni Phoenix as the Director of Mixology and Bar Design. The authentic Indian catering company has been catering UK and European weddings and events for over 20 years. Founder and Chef Lalit Sodhi is well-known for his innovative approach to Indian catering and has worked hard to build a top-notch reputation for top end Indian food. Coriander Group, in the hands of their brilliant MD, Deepika Sahni, has seen the company move forward in big strides over the last year.



The introduction of Phoenix to Deepika's team is a natural move. Phoenix joins Coriander Group with 12 years of event management and design experience, plus 8 years of mixology experience. Phoenix is not the average mixologist, as his flair for unique combinations along with his skills of designing bespoke bars to fit any theme, make him a leader in his field. With the addition of Phoenix and his vast knowledge of bespoke cocktail menus and bars, the Coriander Group is excited to be able to take catering to the next level by offering mobile bars tailored to customers' specific needs.



As Deepika sought to expand her Indian catering company with mobile bars, she felt that offering more than the typical bar experience was vital to stand out in the market. With Coriander already having a modern and creative menu, it was clear that giving customers ordinary bar service was out of the question. The Coriander group now proudly announces the ability to provide clients with impeccable, unique and exciting bar options for special events and weddings with Phoenix as the brains behind this bespoke bar service.



While serving as the Director of Mixology and Bar Design for the Coriander Group, Phoenix will also continue to serve as Director of his own bar training school and staffing agency, http://www.slickstaff.com.



For more information, contact the Coriander Group on 0800 222 9394, info@coriandergroup.com or visit them at Coriander Group.