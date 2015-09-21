Indian Festivals – A Celebration of Its Culture

New Delhi, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/21/2015 --India is famous for its festivals and festivity. As a secular country, India celebrates various festivals, which reflects its unique diversity. For Indians celebrations can be a gateway to the most hermetic aspects of life. It is in these celebrations that most Indians unite with their family, their own inner being, and their God.



There is saying in India, which when translated means 'We have 13 festivals for the 12 months of the year'. Festivals bring life to a state of exuberance and vehemence. It helps to forget the current woos and apathy, and dive right in to the centre of happiness. In the past, when rural livelihood was the way of life, there were a plethora of festivals. India has had an underlying agricultural economy. Everyday activities paved the way for festivals. They celebrated planting day, ploughing day. Harvest day is still celebrated in most parts of the country. Unlike new age calendars, Indian calendars take into account the Moon and planetary movements. Most festivals follow the Lunar Cycle. On a full moon day in spring, Holi gets celebrated. Diwali, the festival of lights, gets celebrated on a new moon day, late in autumn. Eid, the month long festival of fasting and feasting ends with the sighting of the moon.



There are various festivals in India. Some notable once are, Lohri, Sankranti (harvest festivals) Holi, Eid-ul-Fitr, Dusshera, Diwali and Christmas.



Compass India Pvt.Ltd, a destination management company operating in the Indian Subcontinent for the last 15 years conducts customized group and individual tours on Holi and Dusshera. If one is planning to visit India during any festival, and wishes to take part or witness the gaiety, Compass encircles the itinerary around that. This gives the guest to experience the exuberance of Indian festivals.



People of North India celebrate Holi with more vigour. Legend has it that once an arrogant ruler insured himself through some deep meditation. The Gods then granted him the fatal boon of invincibility. This turned the vicious king into an oppressive tyrant. He wanted his subjects to denounce God and worship him, their King. His son though, was a staunch devotee of Lord Vishnu and did not bow before his father. The infuriated father, then with the help of his wicked sister, Holika, tricked Prahlad to perform a yagya or ceremony. A huge pyre, built under the instructions of the ruthless king and his sister Holika, was ready for this act. She sat on it, wearing a robe, which was supposed to shield her from the raging fire. Prahlad sat on her lap. The plan was to immolate Prahlad and she would remain unscathed. God and destiny had other plans; the cloak flew off and enwrapped itself on Prahlad and the wicked Holika, reduced to ashes. Lord Vishnu then killed Prahlad's father. The people of the empire then smeared themselves and each other with those ashes and celebrated the conquest of good over evil. Even today, a bonfire is lit a day before Holi, and next day people apply colours, both dry and wet to each other.



Holi is also a festival of Love, though colours are often used in its celebration. People of Mathura and Vrindavan celebrate Holi with great passion. As per Mythology, the young and dashing God, Krishna was dark skinned and often sulked due to this. When he fell in love with the fair skinned Radha, He was in deep anguish. He was in a quandary whether Radha would accept him as her lover. To this his mother told him to go to Radha and apply any colour on her face and judge for himself whether she appreciates this move or not. Needless to mention she loved this expression of love and took Krishna as her lover.



One can experience this gay abandon in Vrindavan, even today. With Compass's special Holi package tour, one can take part in this festival. The tour escorts are well trained and take all measures to keep the safety of the clients in mind. Compass encourages its guests to enjoy Holi with dry organic colours only.



Navratri, culminating with Dusshera is a cultural festival of great significance. It is about various embodiment of female god or goddess. In different parts and states of India She gets worshipped. This festival is all about the feminine divinity. In the eastern parts of India, She is Durga. According to religious scriptures, She empowered with various weapons bestowed upon her from several gods, killed the demon-god, Asura. After her victory she descends from heaven, and comes to spend a few days with her own people with her four children in tow. Five days of revelry follows. Today, the festival is often celebrated as a community. Various pandals or decorated tents get erected. Inside them are well decorated idols of Durga along with her four children. The pundits chant mantras and hymns all day. Fruits and sweets are offered to the Goddess and later distributed among the devotees. Cultural shows are often followed by various competitions where everyone can take part. In Bengal, some noble families have their own individual Pujas. There is a lot of history attached to each one of them. Family stories dating back to centuries are often associated with these. A special kind of gangetic clay is the main component in making these idols. There are special potters who speialize in making the idols. They live in colonies marked only for them. Kumartuli, the colony where these idol makers live make and export idols too.



Durjay Sengupta, CEO of Compass is from Bengal and has a deep- rooted connection with this region. Compass coordinates with some of these family-oriented Pujas and Compass's patrons can experience this week- long celebrations first hand and revel in the festivity.



Diwali, the festival of lights is the celebration of Lord Rama coming back home along with his wife and brother after fourteen years of exile. While in exile his wife got kidnapped by Ravan, a demon king. Lord Rama, along with his brother Laxman and friend Hanuman vanquished Ravan and his troops and returned home, victorious. Everyone residing in his kingdom lit up oil lamps to illuminate the town of Ayodhya and welcomed Him with joy and gaiety. In modern times, oil lamps have now given way to candles and tea lights. In the world engulfing us, darkness is just an absence of light. Diwali is a celebration of clarity and enlightenment. The spirit of ebullience continues. People go to each other's house and exchange sweets and best wishes. Displays of fireworks can be seen from various places.



In India, there is a theorem. Irrespective of personal differences, often enmity, people forgive each other on days of these festivals and bury their hatchet. It emits a joyous vibe, which whelms the entire neighbourhood or community. The spirit of cheer is often contagious.



Compass believes in this doctrine and imbibes all its tenets. While curating itineraries, encasing client's comfort and interest in mind, Compass ensures, that the warmth of the Indian people and a glimpse of its inherent culture is not overlooked. While on a festival tour of India with Compass, one can be assured of enjoying the savoir-faire within their comfort zone.



