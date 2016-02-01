Indiana Cosmetic Surgeon Dr. Robert Severinac Passes Prestigious Recertification Exam for the Board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery

Fort Wayne, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/01/2016 --Dr. Robert Severinac, cosmetic surgeon at the Indiana Plastic Surgery Center, recently completed a prestigious re-certification exam for the Board of Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery two years earlier than the allotted 10-year re-certification time period. Dr. Severinac's passing of the Cognitive Examination of the Maintenance of Certification in Plastic Surgery with a 97% score distinguishes him as one of the most qualified plastic surgeons in the state as well as the nation.



The purpose of the American Board of Plastic Surgery is to promote safe, ethical, and efficacious plastic surgery. The organization has existed since 1937 and maintains high standards for examination and certification to ensure that patients of board certified plastic surgeons receive the highest level of care.



"The American Board of Plastic Surgery is one of the many American Medical Specialty Boards, and Board Certification and Maintenance of Certification in Plastic Surgery should be the starting point in finding a good plastic surgery," said Dr. Robert Severinac. "There are those claiming "board certification," but it is important to ensure that the certifying organization is the American Board of Plastic Surgery and not some other medical specialty or organization posing as a legitimate board for plastic surgery."



Considered to be the "gold standard" for plastic and reconstructive surgery, certification by the American Board of Plastic Surgery requires rigorous training and ongoing examinations throughout the career of any plastic surgeon wishing to remain certified. Dr. Severinac is committed to providing his patients with the latest, most state-of-the-art procedures, and as such, continually reviews medical literature and attends seminars to learn about the latest advances in the field.



At Indiana Plastic Surgery Center, Dr. Severinac offers a wide range of cosmetic and reconstructive procedures for the face, breasts, and body. Some of these procedures include face and neck lifts, facial implants, rhinoplasty, breast augmentation and lift, breast reduction, breast reconstruction, and more. Dr. Severinac also offers plastic surgery for children, such as cleft lip and palate reconstruction, treatment for hand deformities, and more.



About Dr. Robert Severinac

Dr. Severinac has more than 20 years of experience as a board certified plastic surgeon. He earned his medical degree from Wayne State University in Detroit, MI, graduating in the top 10 percent of his class. He completed both his general surgery and plastic surgery residency training in Grand Rapids, MI, and then continued to complete a fellowship in Charlotte, North Carolina. With specialty training in craniofacial surgery, Dr. Severinac frequently offers charitable surgery at no charge for less fortunate children in the U.S., Africa, and China who suffer from facial deformities.



For more information about Dr. Robert Severinac and the state-of-the-art services he offers at Indiana Plastic Surgery Center in Fort Wayne, please visit www.indianaplasticsurgerycenter.com.