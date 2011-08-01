CashAdvance.com Reveals Indiana Consumer Resource Section

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/01/2011 --CashAdvance.com has revealed its Indiana Consumer Resource Section, which provides a wealth of information to potential borrowers within the state of Indiana. Consumers now have easy access to learn all about payday lending within the state of Indiana, including specific state regulations and reforms recently put into effect. Although a multitude of generic sites exist to address payday loans, CashAdvance.com uniquely seeks to empower residents within the state of Indiana by giving them access to regulations that pertain directly to their region. Since regulations regarding the payday loan industry can deviate between states and change frequently, Indiana residents are encouraged to browse through the comprehensive and current information CashAdvance.com offers in regards to Indiana state law.



According to leading CashAdvance.com financial news expert Adam Hilliard, "Our Indiana Consumer Resource will dispel any misconceptions or uncertainty surrounding the cash advance process in Indiana, equip you with practical advice for averting financial crisis, answer your myriad loan questions, and ultimately guide you on the road to taking control of your financial future."



Borrowers looking to potentially initiate an Indiana cash advance would do well to first ascertain what specific regulations pertain to the state by perusing the Indiana Consumer Resource section and navigating to the Laws and Regulations page in particular. Legal regulations specific to Indiana are addressed, such as maximum finance charges and fees, cool-off periods, and payment plans. CashAdvance.com will act as a liaison between each borrower and credible lender, to make sure individual consumer rights are safeguarded.



In addition, CashAdvance.com will walk borrowers through the loan process, explaining what they can expect in terms of submitting their application, whether a credit check is deemed necessary, and when funds become available to them. Finally, the Consumer Protection page details the process by which consumers can verify the legitimacy of a payday lender and report possible violations of consumer rights. Find out about a range of consumer rights and protections put into place by contacting local Indiana consumer protection agencies compiled by CashAdvance.com's seasoned team of industry experts.



