Indianapolis Dermatologist Offers Minimally Invasive Treatment for Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Indianapolis dermatologist Dr. Sonya F. Campbell Johnson of Dermatology Associates is helping local patients find a solution to achieving a more youthful appearance using the latest minimally invasive procedures available on the market. Using Botox Cosmetic, Dr. Campbell Johnson can reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and sagging on patient's faces and neck without requiring any downtime following the procedure.



Botox Cosmetic is a purified protein that is injected beneath the skin with tiny, painless needles. This substance blocks the neurotransmitter to the receptor of the muscle which results in a relaxing effect of the muscle, and consequently the overlying fine lines and wrinkles, too. With this procedure, patients can effectively smooth out fine lines and wrinkles in a variety of areas like on their forehead, between the eyebrows, on the sides and underneath the eyes, near the mouth, or even on the neck. Because the Botox Cosmetic procedure is so minimally invasive and does not require anesthesia, patients do not have to worry about downtime or recovery time. They can return to work or normal activities immediately following treatment without any pain.



Botox Cosmetic is typically a highly favorable option for patients between the ages of 25-65 who want an improved facial appearance without having to undergo major surgery. Once the treatment is administered, patients will begin to see the full effect within about seven days. Each treatment provides 3-6 months of lasting results, and patients can simply return for another treatment, up to three to four times per year. The results of Botox Cosmetic tend to last longer with repeated treatments.



In addition to Botox Cosmetic, Dr. Campbell Johnson offers a variety of other minimally invasive procedures and dermal fillers to help patients improve their appearance without major surgery. Some of these dermal fillers include Restylane, Juvederm, and Radiesse. She also offers laser services such as skin resurfacing and hair removal, as well as vascular treatment and a variety of other aesthetic services.



About Dr. Sonya F. Campbell Johnson

Dr. Campbell Johnson is a board certified dermatologist who has advanced training in both surgical and non-surgical procedures. She is a graduate of St. Louis University Medical School and completed her internship at Indiana University where she also served as the chief resident. She has been practicing in the Indianapolis area for nearly a decade and is a member of several professional dermatology associations.



To learn more about Dr. Campbell Johnson and the Botox Cosmetic she offers at her Indianapolis office for patients seeking a more youthful appearance, please visit www.dermassoc.net.