Indianapolis Educator Conferred PhD from Indiana State University

Indianapolis, IN -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/22/2017 --LaTonya M. Turner of Zionsville, Indiana graduated with a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership at Indiana State University's Commencement Ceremony, held on Saturday, December 16, 2017.



Dr. Turner is committed to the holistic academic and social development of every child. Her personal background and professional experiences support her belief that parents and educators must accept and embrace the phenomenal responsibility to be actively engaged in helping all students reach their potential. Dr. Turner's dissertation, "African-American High School Students' Perceptions Of Their College Counseling Experience", explores some of her foundational beliefs about education and examines the strengths, weakness, opportunities, and threats of academic counseling.



While attending Indiana State University, the award-winning educator, administrator, and faculty member continued leading high-performing teams in higher education and K-12 systems. Dr. Turner serves as the Associate Dean for Academic Quality and she is the Director, Academy for Teaching and Learning Leadership at Marian University, Indianapolis, Indiana.



About Dr. Turner

Dr. Turner is graduate of Indiana University (M.S.), Missouri Valley College (B.A.), and Danville Community High School. Dr. Turner is a co-founder of The Raising Supaman Project.



To learn more about Dr. Turner, visit https://www.linkedin.com/in/latonya-turner-8415683a/.