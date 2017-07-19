IndianAppDevelopers Is Continuing to Lead Enterprise Mobile App Development with Innovative Apps

North Hollywood, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/19/2017 --With the mobile app development industry is growing exponentially, we are seeing innovations happening across all fronts. As per the latest predictions, the mobile app development industry is destined to increase 500 percent by the time we reach 2020. Innovation is expected to lead this growth story, and new innovative mobile apps are likely to break through the status quo and make unprecedented success stories. In the recent times, IndianAppDevelopers has emerged as a leading development company with several innovative mobile apps appreciated by the industry leaders and global audience.



Indian App Developers just bagged 2017 Best of North Hollywood Awards as an innovative mobile app development company. The company with a gamut of feature rich, exceptionally user experience-driven, and brilliant looking mobile apps have made a niche presence as the mobile app development company for future ready enterprises and twenty-first-century audience. The company's presence in app development covers a broad spectrum of genres and niches comprising mobile games, productivity apps, CRM and enterprise apps, mobile apps for IOT devices, mobile commerce apps, VR and AR apps, real-time chat and communication apps, media streaming apps, cloud-based data collaboration apps and several others.



If you look at the intertwined technology and modern enterprise landscape, you are bound to recognize the close collaboration and mutually inclusive role of mobile apps in spearheading innovation in various industries. From new innovative ways to control home or workplace automation to fastest way to transact and shop necessities, from most engaging ways to render media contents to allow the most reliable way of collaborating on documents, mobile apps are in the forefront of bringing never before innovation in every sector and industry.



Indian App Developers is one of the most trusted names now in the mobile app development industry when one considers bringing innovation to spearhead business growth and enhance audience engagement. With a proven track record of developing hundreds of mobile apps across all the major enterprise and consumer niches and having tested great success with the vast majority of apps produced by us, our creative excellence and innovative approach to app development are now benchmarked by many startup development companies.



The CEO of IndianAppDevelopers, Mr Juned Ghanchi nailed the recent focus on innovation perfectly, "While the industry is growing rapidly, it is the innovation which will spearhead growth. The focus on smooth and rewarding user experience what most developers today aim at, cannot happen without innovative approach." Company's marketing head Gagan Dhakola voiced that the focus niches for future apps will be enterprise apps, cloud apps, IoT and wearable applications. "Pushing the frontier of latest technologies is what going to be a game changer, and we at Indian App Developers just focus on that."



Indian App Developers is one of the leading mobile app development companies having a solid client base across the globe. The company has been one of the first adopters of cloud, wearable, IOT, real-time technologies and VR and AR based mobile apps and enterprise solutions for a wide variety of niches. Over the years, it has made itself a trusted brand name provide the finest mobile apps and web development service on iOS, Android, and Windows platforms. The company also has expertise on Virtual & Augmented Reality. The company has delivered the best solutions for various start-ups, enterprises, and businesses.



