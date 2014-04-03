India's New Landmark - The Brys Buzz Building - Appoints the Claremont Group as Its Sole UK Property Agents

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/03/2014 --Described by its creator (CEO of Brys Property Group) Rahul Gaur as ‘super luxury branded green residencies’ Brys Buzz is a 300 metre tall building comprising of 81 storeys and 291 apartments which towers over Noida and is set to become India’s new landmark.



Brys Group have recently appointed The Claremont Property Group to be the sole agents representing the Brys Buzz building in the UK. Claremont (based in London and Birmingham) provide the perfect harmony to this enterprise as they specialise in acquiring and managing residential property investments to their wealthy private client base.



Perm Saini, co-founder of The Claremont Group cites, ‘As property investors ourselves we have been through every process that our clients will experience, so we understand how you feel and can help you through any uncertainties and anxieties about investing in property’.



Claremont’s experienced team have been in the luxury property business for over ten years and between them possess a comprehensive understanding of the benefits of strategic partnerships which has led to their partnership with Brys Group.



The building itself provides a unique investment opportunity to NRI's based in the UK. Each of the custom built apartments in the Brys Buzz building can include sun decks, terrace gardens and plunge pools and the outdoor facades are self-cleaning. There are bars and state of the art gyms, restaurants and salons – even a hypermarket – so residents can enjoy five star living without leaving the building.



Everything about Brys Buzz strives to push boundaries in luxury living and eco solutions; maximizing use of renewable energy sources and conserving resources while improving indoor air quality. From rainwater harvesting to solar efficient street lights, nothing has been overlooked when it comes to making Brys Buzz ‘planet friendly’ and all the technology has been chosen for scalability and longevity. The home automation systems – which are installed as standard and control everything from curtains to climate via the unique Brys App – were inspired by Gaur’s own visits to hotels such as The Armani and Burj Khalifa in Dubai.



The public spaces of Brys Buzz are lavish and grand. Residents and guests will the building through the impressive triple height, wood paneled lobby and take one of the 111 lifts to their destination floor. There is a car park below the building and a helipad on the roof.



Brys Group have also partnered with Casa Tonino Lamborghini to offer Italian interior design as an option for the apartments’ finish. This distinctive style – which embraces ‘Italian spirit’worldwide – is a unique offering to Brys Buzz and in keeping with both brands’ core values of elegance, passion and invention.



For more information on the development go to the UK microsite http://www.brysbuzzuk.com/