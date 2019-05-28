Bangalore, India -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2019 --Bangalore based Printo, India's largest print retail chain, has acquired Inkmonk - the Chennai based online marketplace for custom print products. The Inkmonk.com acquisition, combined with Printo's other online brands, Printo.in and Canvera.com makes Printo India's largest digital printing firm that prints everything from business cards to gifting to photobooks.



Inkmonk was co-founded by Isaac Wesley and Surya Sankar, who will join the Printo management. Inkmonk had raised over US $1mn from marquee investors like Girish Mathrubootham (Founder, Freshworks), Phanindra Sama (Founder, Redbus) and Japan based online print giant - Raksul. Inkmonk.com focuses on small businesses who need printing of visiting cards, flyers, custom packaging, t-shirts, labels and stickers.



"Our vision is to build India's largest print company, with an umbrella of consumer and business brands that cover the spectrum of the mass-customised market. The Printo brand serves the premium, quick-service market and large enterprise customers, while Inkmonk will continue focusing on the online, value market." said Isaac, CEO of Inkmonk



Synergy between Inkmonk & Printo



"Printo has a strong retail presence in multiple cities and we are witnessing a strong demand for print-and-pick-up, through our online platform Printo.in. Inkmonk's strong consumer and digital marketing understanding and technology expertise will help harness this demand. This strategic acquisition enables Printo to offer a seamless, omnichannel experience to our customers." said Balu Iyer, CEO of Printo



Printo Co-founder and Chairman, Manish Sharma, said "This is an exciting time for Printo as we keep building for profitable growth. In Isaac and Surya we have found the rare combination of technocrats with ambition and humility, adding heft to Printo management. Just like Canvera, Inkmonk will continue to grow as an independent brand."



"What I love about Printo is the commitment to quality and end-to-end quick service, making it a hassle free experience" says Isaac. He adds that "Inkmonk's DNA resonates with Printo's in building a strong online and offline channel and I am super excited in creating India's largest print brands."



About Printo

Printo was cofounded in Bangalore in 2006 by Lalana Zaveri and Manish Sharma. Printo is rapidly changing the landscape of the print industry, using a combination of brick and mortar and e-commerce, with 33 stores and 3 regional hubs spread across 6 cities. Printo serves consumers and small businesses offering print related products like business cards, brochures, custom t-shirts, corporate gifting and signage. Printo also services large enterprise customers who needs printing in multiple locations.



About Inkmonk

Chennai based Inkmonk was founded in 2014 by Isaac Wesley and Surya Sankar. It quickly won accolades for the technology and unique brand positioning. Isaac is a graduate from Madras Christan College and prior to founding Inkmonk, he worked with Hacker Rank. Surya is from NIT (Trichi) and worked with Amazon.