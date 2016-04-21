Indiegogo Campaign Launched for AVOC Cheap and Fast 3D Printer

Budapest, Hungary -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/21/2016 --A team of 3D printing experts from Budapest is about to introduce AVOC, a 3D printer that will solve a common problem related to 3D printing. Economy and speed are two of the foremost factors to be considered while 3D printing. It has been observed that most of the 3D printers available for less than $300 can print at the maximum speed of around 30mm/s. This becomes a serious limitation for the users looking to print something over a few cubic centimetres.



There are many fast and precise 3D printers available in the market that cost a few thousands of dollars. On the other hand, there are DIY kits available for around $300 that performs quite well. However, these printers are not suitable for the users that want to tweak, calibrate, assemble, upgrade, and fine-tune the printer for hours, and then re-calibrate between every print. The manufacturer claims that AVOC 3D printer was created to provide these functionalities for a much lower price range.



Some of the most important features of AVOC are as mentioned below



- More than three times faster than the other similarly priced desktop 3D printers. The maximal printing speed has been limited to 100mm/s to avoid resonance.



- A completely enclosed build chamber to keep the super hot nozzle away from children, pets, and flammable material. It also helps to reduce the filaments smell, and it improves build quality drastically.



- AVOC is a real CoreXY, not an H-bot. CoreXY based builds are balanced, fast, and they don't tend to bend.



- Non-proprietary, 1.75mm diameter filament capable of storing one standard 1kg roll, up to 200mm diameter.



- QC passed electronics, power supply, hot end, and mechanical parts.



The entire team behind the creation of AVOC have worked hard to reduce the cost of their 3D printer. The team is now looking to move to the next level. They have just started an Indiegogo campaign to raise all necessary funds for this project. If everything goes as per schedule, the first batch of AVOC 3D printer will be ready for shipping by the end of 2016.



To find out more, please visit http://bit.ly/1rgKTVg



About AVOC

AVOC is an upcoming 3D printer designed by a team of experts from Budapest, Hungary. The designers claim that this 3D printer will operate three times faster than the other similarly priced desktop 3D printers.