Indiegogo Campaign Launched for the Making of 'Lost Treasures of the Third Reich'

'Lost Treasures of The Third Reich' is currently in the development stage and is expected to be released as a major Hollywood blockbuster for worldwide release. Inspired by true events, the movie will be backed by meticulous research and well-grounded speculation. The film's Director, Kieth W. Merrill, believes that the film has an unlimited potential because of its powerful story-telling in the wake of American Sniper and Unbroken.



Talking about the background of the film, Robinson states, "This film weaves its way from Europe and the Middle East to South America in search for the men who, in the movie, kill Aubrey Temples, an 82nd Airborne paratrooper, D-Day and Market Garden participant, and German POW. In real life, Aubrey Temples is the only living eyewitness to the truth about Hitler's escape at the very end of WWII."



In the recent years, Indiegogo has emerged as a reliable crowdfunding platform for the making of many films. 'Lost Treasures of The Third Reich' promises to be the biggest, most ambitious, and noteworthy motion picture project ever available to Indiegogo patrons. It is not the typical independent movie, because it will ultimately involve seasoned Hollywood professionals, an Academy Award winning producer, an A-list cast, as well as major world-wide distribution.



Lewis S. Robinson, III and his team, which includes Academy Award winning Producer/Director Kieth W. Merrill, have calculated a funding requirement of $750,000 for the initial, or beginning phase of the movie. They believe it's critically important to complete the Development phase prior to Production (filming) in order to guarantee the following:



- To insure that such a controversial, politically charged, and historically challenging story is created without compromise.



- To control what decisions are made at the beginning of the Production Phase.



- To create as much world-wide advance interest in the film as humanly possible.



About Lewis S. Robinson, III

Robinson is an entrepreneur with an extensive history of starting, buying, underwriting, merging, managing and selling companies, ranging from co-founding the first publicly-held securities firm admitted to the New York and American Stock Exchanges; to managing Hedge Fund of America, the first publicly-held hedge fund; owning two Cable TV companies; several real estate development/sales companies; an IMAX theatre and film; a Grizzly and Wolf Discover Center; and a Record Co & Studio.