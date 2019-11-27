Indiegogo Campaign Launched to Fund Drive-in Theater in Verde Valley

Verde Valley, AZ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/27/2019 --Inspired by the need for family-friendly activities in Verde Valley, a local man decided to take action. Dave Meyers launched an Indiegogo campaign to fund the development of a drive-in theater for tourists, families, and communities throughout Northern Arizona.



There is currently no equivalent to a classic drive-in theater anywhere in Northern Arizona. Given its pop-up model design, this mobile theatre can be moved to reach multiple venues in the surrounding area, such as Cottonwood and Camp Verde. Drive-in theaters are perfect for families and will play classic, family-friendly films. On the site, food trucks will serve fare that everyone will be able to enjoy from the comfort of their own car. The Verde Drive-In will be another place for locals and tourists to make amazing, lasting memories.



With over 80,000 residents and approximately 3 million tourists annually, the Verde Valley has the potential to sustain entertainment-oriented businesses that will employ locals and offer more activities for people of all ages. Founder Meyers was surprised by the lack of entertainment options when he moved to the area in 2013. Given his love for his new community, he sought out to create a safe, affordable, night-time activity that would bring people together. The Verde Valley Drive-In is capable of doing that and much more for communities across Northern Arizona.



The goal of this Indiegogo campaign is to raise $62,000 by January 1, 2020. These funds will go towards equipment purchases, the necessary infrastructure, and start-up capital for payroll, rent, and other initial expenses. There are multiple reward tiers to incentivize people into donating and helping to bring this classic entertainment activity to the community.



The lowest tier is a $15 contribution, which comes with a personal shoutout on social media. From there, contributors can choose from a $25 donation that comes with a pen and stationery package, $50 for a stainless travel mug, and $100 for a high-quality roll-up blanket. The best part is that every tier from $25 upwards comes with free movie tickets for the contributor and their friends and family to enjoy. Contributions of $25 to $99 come with two tickets, while contributions of $100+ come with four tickets. These particular rewards are perfect for date nights or fun family outings.



Their final tier at $250 comes with the complete founders club package, which includes a personal listing on Verde Drive-In website, and a founder's club display, as well as free tickets and all the aforementioned gifts. Rewards ship all across the country, with estimated delivery in January 2020.