Indiegogo Campaign Started to Complete the Development of WorkyApp.com

New York, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/05/2015 --WorkyApp.com is a new online marketplace where the professionals, experienced workers, and contractors can add their personal or business profile to make money faster. WorkyApp creators claim that this is the fastest way to make money for the experienced professionals. This online platform receives approximately five million unique visitors per month. Therefore, by displaying a business profile in the homepage of WorkyApp.com, a business can garner additional exposure. Homeowners and business owners would be able to utilize WorkyApp.com to find the right professional at the right price. Let's say you have a tight budget for a home or business project or you think you're paying too much for any service, submit your project at WorkyApp.com and find the right professional or contractor at the lowest price.



Talking about the way WorkyApp.com works, a senior official from the company said, "By creating your personal or business profile and sharing it with your family and friends your business get a big boost and you get a big chance of being in our homepage depending of how many time you share your personal or business profile or how many times people visit it."



With an advanced search engine technology, WorkyApp.com ensures that one's profile and business is indexed very fast by Google, Yahoo, Bing and others. As a result, a business appears faster in search results and the search ranking improves.



The creators of WorkyApp.com have recently started an Indiegogo campaign with the funding goal of $90,000. This funding will be used to continue developing WorkyApp.com and growing the brand.



- 30% will be used to further update the site's features, to keep it on the cutting edge technology, as well as for the creation of a mobile app.



- 30% will be used for marketing purposes (e.g. creating an institutional video, creating brand awareness, promotions, etc.)



- 20% will be used for administrative purposes (e.g. Hosting)



- 10% will be used for content creation.



To find out more about this campaign, please visit http://bit.ly/1IbdIUm



The website of WorkyApp is http://www.workyapp.com/



About WorkyApp.com

