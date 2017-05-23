Indiegogo Crowdfunding Campaign for the Sciatic Pain Relief Cushion

Leicester, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/23/2017 --Remedial and Sports Massage Therapist, Ian Garside, has come up with a cushion which will help millions of sufferers of sciatica find relief from the debilitating pain. The class 1 medical device, the Sciatic Pain Relief Cushion, has been designed and developed to relieve sciatica and is now available on the Indiegogo crowdfunding platform.



The Sciatic Pain Relief Cushion provides a more comfortable seated position for those who experience sciatic pain. By sitting on the cushion, pressure is relieved on the sciatic nerve; it can be positioned to support either the right or left hand side, depending on where the pain is located.



Features of the cushion include:



-A carrying handle for easy transportation.



-Available in two sizes, one for use when sitting down at home and in the office, and a smaller version for use when driving.



-Suitable for sporting events, the cinema, theatre, restaurants, and anywhere where sitting causes pain.



Ian came up with the idea for the innovative-shaped cushion after suffering himself from sciatic pain. He has described how he discovered the pain of his sciatic attack was relieved when he sat on the toilet. Realising that this was because there was less pressure on the sciatic nerve, he set out to create a cushion to replicate the effect. Garside fashioned his first cushion from foam pipe lagging and a length of left over copper pipe.



After being approached by fellow sciatica sufferers, Garside realised his cushion could provide relief much further afield. Joining forces with fellow Directors Mark Dunwell and Jo Milnes, IGMD Ltd was formed to make the cushion commercially available. In trials, 93 percent of those who tried the Sciatic Pain Relief Cushion reported a reduction in their pain.



The Sciatic Pain Relief Cushion has been launched at the Back Pain Show in Birmingham, 19 to 20 May 2017. The cushion is now available for less than its expected price when it reaches stores, on Indiegogo.



When sciatica strikes, painkillers, stretches and exercises often fail to help, and Tens devices provide only slight relief. The Sciatic Pain Relief Cushion is a simple, affordable, drug-free remedy that has been shown to relieve the pressure on the sciatic nerve. Less direct pressure on the sciatic nerve results in less pain.