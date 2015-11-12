San Diego, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 11/12/2015 --Indigo Naturalis has been used in Traditional Asian Botanical Medicine for centuries as a healing agent, with remarkable results. Leading natural beauty company Indigo Botanicals, a long time advocate of the plant who have included it in a number of their formulas, recently announced they are featuring a number of products containing Indigo Naturalis in their new premium quality Psoothe skincare line. Customers have responded with enthusiasm.



"Psoothe is dedicated to creating all natural skin care products with Indigo Naturalis, a traditional Asia skin care herb," commented a spokesperson from the company. "The effectiveness of Indigo Naturalis for skin care use is documented in ancient Chinese herbal writings of more than 1500 years ago, where it is described as soothing some of the more challenging and persistent of skin problems. We offer to you this all natural Psoothe product line with Indigo Naturalis for your optimum skin care benefit and well-being."



Some of the highlights of the new Psoothe product line include: Psoothe Indigo Scalp Oil; Psoothe Indigo Skin Balm Jar; and Psoothe Indigo Nail Oil. The company offers worldwide shipping and are happy to offer a 30 day "no questions asked" guarantee on every order sold.



Early feedback for the new Psoothe line has been positive across the board.



Randy C., recently said in a five star review, "Have used this ointment for psoriasis that I had and it started clearing up soon after starting using it. I have been juicing for a little while with some results, but when I started using this ointment I began seeing a noticeable change. Have tried other ointments and cremes before and never saw hardly any results. It has a very pleasant odor also. I am almost totally clear now."



For more information be sure to visit http://www.psoothe.com



Contact:

Ken Small

Public Relations Representative

ken@psoothe.com