Indigo River Publishing Debuts First Volume of Business Leadership Series

Pensacola, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/26/2023 --Indigo River Publishing proudly presents the inaugural volume of the For Leaders Series—'Entrepreneurship: 10 Success Keys to Elevate You To The Next Level.' This transformative book delves into the world of entrepreneurship, offering invaluable insights and tools drawn from the experiences of ten accomplished serial entrepreneurs.



Edited by accomplished author and editor, Deborah Froese, 'Entrepreneurship For Leaders' assembles Joel Clelland, Bobby Dunaway, Jason Duncan, Mark Hayes, Matthew Holland, Michael Markiewicz, Ellen Moran, Daniel Vega, Jayshree Vakil, and Dan Young in the dynamic lineup of contributors.

With a collective portfolio spanning several dozen startups, these visionary leaders explore the multifaceted landscape of entrepreneurship, touching upon vital aspects that are central to achieving growth and success.



Whether you're a seasoned entrepreneur or just setting out on your journey, this book is your compass. It is a compilation of the wisdom, knowledge, and hard-won experiences of entrepreneurs who have walked the path before you. From crushing fear to leaving an indelible global impact, the pages of 'Entrepreneurship For Leaders' are filled with a treasure trove of insights that will guide and inspire you.



Learn the art of effective delegation to free up your time and focus on what truly matters and ignite passion by uncovering the driving force that propels entrepreneurs to succeed and create lasting impact. Explore the distinguishing traits that set entrepreneurs apart from employees and harness these traits for your journey, while capitalizing on the unique leadership styles within your team to foster collaboration and innovation. Cultivate the positive energy required to fuel both yourself and your organization and learn why maintaining meaningful connections amplify your presence and influence.



Indigo River Publishing's For Leaders Series inaugurates its journey with this thought-provoking volume. Readers can look forward to the eagerly awaited second volume, 'Strategic Growth,' expected to hit shelves in Summer 2024. This upcoming installment will continue offering invaluable insights and tools for leaders and entrepreneurs seeking to navigate the evolving landscape of business and leadership, with more volumes in the series anticipated to follow.



This book—and anticipated series—is a guiding light through the dynamic landscape with practical wisdom from those who've triumphed. It's like having a roundtable discussion with ten successful serial entrepreneurs, offering a roadmap to overcome challenges, capitalize on opportunities, and propel your business forward.



Whether you're on the cusp of launching your own venture or aiming to take your existing business to new heights, 'Entrepreneurship For Leaders' is a must-read that will ignite fresh perspectives and catalyze transformative ideas.



Distributed by Simon & Schuster, 'Entrepreneurship For Leaders' is available on Amazon and at major book retailers.



About Indigo River Publishing

We are a modern, hybrid book publisher. Founded in 2012, Indigo has published hundreds of books and partners with authors to ensure that everyone has a seat at the table. Indigo River Publishing offers expertise where it's important and partnership in decision-making where it's meaningful. Indigo River Publishing is proudly distributed by Simon & Schuster. This partnership has helped Indigo soar to new heights by expanding distribution to over 38,000 retailers nationally and internationally.



