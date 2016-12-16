Indulgence - New Year's Eve at Vesper

Philadelphia, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/16/2016 --Vesper is encouraging the Greater Philadelphia area to liberate themselves and throw caution to the wind. Their New Year's Eve event, simply titled Indulgence, speaks to the expected atmosphere of the evening. Prompting its patrons to leave their inhibitions at the door, Vesper is expected to provide an evening of unbridled celebration.



The evening starts with Prix Fixe dinner service at 5 PM. Diners will enjoy a 3 course meal with the choice of Surf N' Turf, Chicken, or Crab. Guests not enjoying dinner are invited to arrive with the beginning of the first musical act at 7 PM. At midnight patrons can expect a complimentary champagne toast and a variety of music until the end of the event at 2 AM.



The crowning jewel of Indulgence will be its VIP section, The Attic. Patrons can enjoy a secluded VIP experience inaccessible to the ordinary Vesper goer. Complete with a private DJ, bartender, and servers, it will be an entirely separate venue from the rest of the location. Guests of The Attic will be personally invited by the Vesper staff.



About Vesper

Vesper was founded in 2015 by owners Brendan Smith (Smith's Bar and Restaurant, Milk House), Chuck Ercole (Misconduct Tavern), and John Barry (Smith's Bar and Restaurant) as a space for today's connoisseurs to enjoy a leisurely meal. In its past life as a speakeasy, Philadelphia's brass would meet here in its underground cavern room to strike off-the-record deals. This history still resonates throughout the restaurant, recently revitalized into a refined hideaway in the heart of Center City at 223 S Sydenham Street.