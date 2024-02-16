Mount Vernon, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/16/2024 --Cleaning is an activity that always needs to be done, both inside and outside in Nassau, New Windsor, Rockland, Westchester, New Jersey, New York City, and the surrounding areas. A-1 Hydro, Inc. / Safe Wash Technologies is an industry leader in providing quality eco-friendly detergents and power washers designed to keep commercial, industrial, and recreational equipment and facilities sparkling clean and to the high standards set forth by clients like Ellis Island and the Statue of Liberty, Penn Plaza, and Coca-Cola. Not only do clients get the addition of pressured water to help knock off chunks of dirt and grime, but they also have the added impact of heat with the water. This combination really helps to make fast work of many cleaning jobs.



Because of the power of the high-pressure water used with power washers, it is important that they are used for the proper application and not used on materials and surfaces that cannot stand up to this sort of cleaning. Facade cleaning, for example, is a great use of power washers. Whether it is stone, metal, or other hard surface that is used on the facade of the building, a power washer will help to eliminate the dirt, pollution, weathering, and other contaminants that dull and deteriorate the building.



Many times, there will be maintenance done to various machinery. Part of the maintenance could be to properly clean and degrease different parts or areas. When clients combine the high-pressure water with the heat in the water along with one of our helpful cleaning agents, they will have parts come clean much faster and will be quickly ready for reassembly.



Farmers have a lot of equipment that needs to be cleaned periodically, and a power washer is just the tool that many use. From the tractors to harvesters to plow attachments and much more, power washers help by promoting equipment longevity and reducing the risk of cross-contamination in crop storage areas. The same can be said for fleet vehicles such as dump trucks, buses, passenger train cars, and more to keep them clean and operational for as long as possible.



